ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Top two seeds fall in Guadalajara

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEnxm_0ifqTZk600

Top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus were both eliminated from the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron on Wednesday, in very different circumstances.

Badosa was forced to retire due to illness after losing the first set 6-2 to Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka in a second-round match.

“It’s really sad that Paula wasn’t able to finish the match,” Azarenka said. “I hope she recovers quickly. I’m sure we’re going to have a few more matches to play, so I’m looking forward to those.”

Sabalenka dropped her second-round match 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. Sabalenka hurt her cause with 11 double faults, and she failed to take advantage of Samsonova’s inconsistent serving (42 percent first-serve rate).

In the tightest finish of the day, third-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States edged Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8). Rybakina had three match points in the third-set tiebreaker, but Pegula ultimately prevailed on her second match point.

Other second-round winners included fifth-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States, eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 13th-seeded Madison Keys of the United States and 14th-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States. Italy’s Martina Trevisan, Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya, the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova and the United States’ Sloane Stephens also advanced.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
wtatennis.com

Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
The Independent

Plane carrying six including fitness mogul Rainer Schaller crashes near Costa Rica

Authorities in Costa Rica are surveying wreckage from a plane crash after a small aircraft that was believed to be carrying five German nationals, including international fitness mogul Rainer Schaller, went missing on Friday.A twin-engine turboprop plan was found on Saturday, according to officials.According to authorities, the charter plane passenger list included Mr Schaller, the founder of an international chain of fitness centres, including McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym. Five other German nationals and a Swiss pilot were also believed to be on board. All are feared dead.German newspaper Bild reported that Mr Schaller’s partner Christiane Schikorsky and...
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist

After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
AFP

The Andes crash and cannibalism tale that stunned the world 50 years ago

On October 13, 1972, a plane carrying an amateur Uruguayan rugby team, along with relatives and supporters, to an away match in Chile crashed in the Andes with 45 people on board. Here is how it unfolded: - The crash - On the evening of October 13, 1973, a chartered military plane carrying the Old Christians rugby team from the Argentinian city of Mendoza to the Chilean capital Santiago disappears from radars near the Chilean city of Curico.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
NBC Sports

Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
The Associated Press

Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.” “I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance,” Halep wrote, “and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.”
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters

It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy