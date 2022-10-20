Flushing, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Flushing.
The Monsignor McClancy High School volleyball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Monsignor McClancy High School volleyball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on October 20, 2022, 14:15:00.
