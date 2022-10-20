THE DEVELOPER (Part Two): Alander’s Ian Rasch champions a ‘mixed-income’ downtown. But who’s likely to rent his upscale apartments?

I guess it’s time to get deeper into this Stockbridge RTE thing (also known as the Residential Tax Exemption). First, how do I stand on the matter? I’m in favor of implementing it — at least for one year so we have some real data regarding how it works(ed). I also must say here that as a member of the town’s Conservation Commission I am in no way speaking for that entity.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO