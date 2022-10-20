Read full article on original website
kptv.com
‘It’s hard to find somewhere to go’: Unhoused Portlanders respond to mayor’s plan for homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address homeless issues in Portland, announced on Friday, includes banning camping in unsanctioned areas and will establish additional designated camping sites with resources and increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages. Kyle Kyner, an unhoused person, said he...
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
How crime and homelessness could flip Oregon red for the first time in decades
PORTLAND, Oregon — Business owners in Oregon’s largest city say crime is not only affecting their ability to operate, but also, potentially, their vote next month.
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless crisis in our city is nothing short of a humanitarian catastrophe,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday. “We need to move our scattered, vulnerable homeless population closer to the services that they need.” The resolution would establish at least three large, designated outdoor camping sites, with the first opening within 18 months of securing funding. Wheeler didn’t specify when the funding would be confirmed or how much the measure would cost. The designated camping sites would initially be able to serve up to 125 people and would provide access to services such as food, hygiene, litter collection and treatment for mental health and substance abuse, Wheeler said. The sites could eventually serve 500 people.
Multnomah County Chair candidate Sharon Meieran gets big boost from outside group’s six-figure ad blitz
Multnomah County chair candidate Sharon Meieran will receive a massive, unexpected lift from a well-financed political committee that is also supporting Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez ahead of the Nov. 8 election. A glossy mailer from Portland Accountability PAC that touts both Meieran and Gonzalez — and lambasts their...
2 Clackamas County Commission races could tilt partisan balance of powerful board
The Clackamas County Commission’s conservative tilt is at stake in two testy and expensive races for the powerful board, and one race has already far exceeded spending in all previous county campaigns. Position 2 incumbent Paul Savas, running for his fourth term, is facing a formidable challenger in Libra...
Washington Examiner
Portland eyes taxpayer-funded campsites to ease homelessness crisis
Portland , Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) is expected this week to roll out a plan that would concentrate some of the city’s homeless people , many of whom presently live in tents that line sidewalks, into government-sponsored campsites throughout the city. Wheeler’s plan would ban camping on Portland’s...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
opb.org
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez pledges ‘tough love’ in bet voters are moving to the center
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here.
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
Portland withholds $71K in public matching funds from Rene Gonzalez amid campaign penalty fight
A Portland elections official has frozen public matching fund payments to City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez until his campaign pays a large five-figure fine levied against it or gets the penalty, which is under appeal in state administrative court, resolved or waived. Susan Mottet, director of Portland’s Small Donor Elections...
WWEEK
Portland City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance to Curb Traffic Deaths and Maimings on Powell Boulevard
The Portland City Council passed an emergency ordinance from Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty directing the Portland Bureau of Transportation to create a school zone on Southeast 26th Avenue adjacent to Grover Cleveland High School. That’s where local chef Sarah Pliner, 50, was killed by a truck while cycling on...
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town
A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Deaths on the streets: Homeless homicides in Portland eclipse 2021
As the sun rose over downtown Portland on a recent Sunday, police found the body of 51-year-old Jill S. Krahling and a pool of blood below a bench in Chapman Square. She had been stabbed to death, one block from City Hall. Officers haven’t announced any arrest in Krahling’s Oct....
OHSU shares new hospital-level at-home care program
As Oregon hospitals continue to struggle with high demand and high capacity, OHSU is offering an alternative option as a possible solution.
