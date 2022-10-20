ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 85

Wilts
2d ago

No Mealer is correct. Three of Hidalgo’s top people have been indicted. She is their boss and leader and is responsible for making sure her people do their jobs in a legal way. She failed. Just like the Democrat Judges under here are failing to keep violent offenders in jail and law abiding citizens safe. I moved out of Harris County because of the crime. I had lived their my entire life. It us getting really bad now.

Reply
8
jaCrispy
2d ago

Too far is the democrat party as a whole. All these politicians- Repubs included are corrupt and out for their own benefit. Fire them all.

Reply
7
Skillet 13
3d ago

she should have been indicted over wasting 100 plus million of tax payers money on temporary COVID facility that was never used.

Reply
11
Related
KHOU

Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?

Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

What's on the ballot: What Katy residents need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections

Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Voters in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties can vote at any of their county’s polling centers during early voting and on Election Day. Lists of polling locations are published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov, www.co.waller.tx.us and www.harrisvotes.com. Propositions were lightly edited for space.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Astroworld victim settles lawsuit against Travis Scott, LiveNation, others

HOUSTON - The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that a settlement has been reached for one of the families for the Astroworld tragedy that occurred last year. Axel Acosta was 21-years-old when he was "crushed" to death during the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5, 2021. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others who were involved on behalf of Acosta and at least 125 other victims.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Judge forum held without incumbent candidate

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Shunned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the deeply influential Houston Super Neighborhoods Alliance, offered the stage of its candidate forum to the sole participant - Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. "What I take away is, this is absolute lawlessness and how do you have that in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy