ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds 'historic'

Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-church-awarded-special-funding-to-keep-grounds-historic/. Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep …. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Big changes on the way starting Sunday

The first significant fall storm system that we have been talking about all week is arriving this weekend. Today there was already some breezy winds, but temperatures remained above average. Tomorrow winds will come along with a cold front, bringing significantly stronger gusts and wetter conditions. Strong winds will begin...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm, windy Saturday before the storm

Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming!
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Another storm system impacts New Mexico this weekend

Warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday, but the winds will be picking up. Our next storm moves in Sunday and Monday, bringing widespread windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Warmer weather continues to return to New Mexico Thursday. Temperatures will keep climbing into Saturday ahead of...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow

A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque 2022 Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead with gunshot wounds

A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead …. A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. 2022 Ski Swap held in Albuquerque. Outdoor enthusiasts had the opportunity to check out new...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winds Picking Up Into the Weekend

It’s about to get windy across New Mexico this weekend as a large jet stream digs into the state. This jet stream may bring some of the strongest upper level winds that the state has seen for October. The system will also bring a significant cool down into early next week, along with rain and snow chances.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy