LANL using sound waves to improve beer brewing process

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists are behind all kinds of experiments and inventions, and now they’ve devised a way to use sound waves to help brew beer. LANL scientists met with several breweries, including some in Denver, in 2021 to see what problems they faced brewing.

A common problem was monitoring their batch during fermentation. Scientists came up with a solution called SoniView. It allows beer brewers to monitor their batches and give data to help them come up with the perfect brew.

They say since fermentation is used in many applications like creating biofuels and hydrogen production, among other uses, SoniView could be used to create more efficient outcomes for those uses. LANL says the system could help brewers save time, money, and beer.

