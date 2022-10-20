ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, discusses border security, abortion, tax policy and her refusal to directly debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. Kari Lake’s team agreed to join Meet the Press NOW for an interview for today, back-to-back with Katie Hobbs, but then told us they had a scheduling conflict. The invitation remains open for Kari Lake to join Meet the Press Now and Meet the Press Sunday.Oct. 21, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle

The Secretary of State’s Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots. Democrat Jevin Hodge discusses battle for Arizona's first congressional district. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Hodge is facing off against Republican David Schweikert in Arizona's newly drawn first congressional...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona GOP candidate appears to be wearing blackface in new posted photos

PHOENIX — New photographs have emerged that appear to show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona's 9th Legislative District, wearing blackface and brownface as part of two separate costumes. Mendoza attracted attention back in 2020 for retweeting a series of anti-Semitic messages that resulted in her being pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey sues federal agencies over makeshift barriers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Monday, the federal government told Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to remove the shipping containers at the border, a call appreciated by the Cocopah Indian Tribe. On Friday afternoon, Ducey’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against multiple people across three federal agencies. “Arizona is taking...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

