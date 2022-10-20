Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
AZFamily
Democrat Jevin Hodge discusses battle for Arizona's first congressional district
The Secretary of State’s Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots. How do Arizonans feel about the quality of our candidate this election cycle?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. "In general, how would you rate the quality of the candidates...
NBC News
Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, discusses border security, abortion, tax policy and her refusal to directly debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. Kari Lake’s team agreed to join Meet the Press NOW for an interview for today, back-to-back with Katie Hobbs, but then told us they had a scheduling conflict. The invitation remains open for Kari Lake to join Meet the Press Now and Meet the Press Sunday.Oct. 21, 2022.
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
AZFamily
D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle
The Secretary of State’s Office says they have received three complaints from voters trying to drop off their early ballots. Democrat Jevin Hodge discusses battle for Arizona's first congressional district. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Hodge is facing off against Republican David Schweikert in Arizona's newly drawn first congressional...
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks Arizona voter polling, chats with elections office nominee Adrian Fontes
Our first guest on Think Tank this week is Sybil Francis, president and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona. She was a recent Think Tank guest who presented poll results on what Arizonans want in their politics and on several key policy issues. There was a lot more consensus than our vitriolic politics might suggest.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election
The 2022 General Election is quickly approaching. Here are key dates, candidate profiles for many of the major races, and other things voters should know before heading to the polls.
12news.com
Obama pledges support for Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor. In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor. "Democracy itself is on the line and...
12news.com
Arizona GOP candidate appears to be wearing blackface in new posted photos
PHOENIX — New photographs have emerged that appear to show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona's 9th Legislative District, wearing blackface and brownface as part of two separate costumes. Mendoza attracted attention back in 2020 for retweeting a series of anti-Semitic messages that resulted in her being pulled...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
AZFamily
Gov. Ducey sues federal agencies over makeshift barriers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Monday, the federal government told Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to remove the shipping containers at the border, a call appreciated by the Cocopah Indian Tribe. On Friday afternoon, Ducey’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against multiple people across three federal agencies. “Arizona is taking...
AZFamily
How do Arizonans feel about the quality of our candidate this election cycle?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
AZFamily
Arizona Secretary of State’s office refers voter intimidation complaint to Justice Department
(CNN) -- The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they were...
