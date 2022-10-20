Higher education roundtable held at CSU Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday, Oct. 17, a roundtable was hosted at CSU Pueblo by Senator Nick Hinrichsen to discuss higher education.

Hinrichsen, who represents Pueblo and Senate District 3 at the State Capitol, spoke with student leaders and members of both campus cabinets to discuss the future of higher education enrollment, state funding, and workforce development.

“We’re seeing an environment where our universities and colleges don’t carry the same respect as they used to,” said Senator Hinrichsen. “I’d go further to say that the sciences, and the research that our universities do such an extraordinary job of doing, is not as respected as much as it used to be.”







Also discussed at the roundtable was the rising issue of graduates from CSU Pueblo not finding lucrative enough jobs in Pueblo and inevitably leaving the community in search of better jobs.

“Our public colleges and universities are still the greatest drivers of opportunity in our nation,” said Hinrichsen. “Especially local and regional colleges like CSU Pueblo and Pueblo Community College, who serve distinctly our local population. And beyond that, go to extraordinary length to provide services and opportunities for the advancement of individuals who have barriers in our community.”

Senator Hinrichsen approached the roundtable with the goal of learning what these colleges need to do in order to meet these challenges, so they can keep providing opportunities to local graduates and the greater Pueblo community.

