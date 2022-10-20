ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Higher education roundtable held at CSU Pueblo

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday, Oct. 17, a roundtable was hosted at CSU Pueblo by Senator Nick Hinrichsen to discuss higher education.

Hinrichsen, who represents Pueblo and Senate District 3 at the State Capitol, spoke with student leaders and members of both campus cabinets to discuss the future of higher education enrollment, state funding, and workforce development.

“We’re seeing an environment where our universities and colleges don’t carry the same respect as they used to,” said Senator Hinrichsen. “I’d go further to say that the sciences, and the research that our universities do such an extraordinary job of doing, is not as respected as much as it used to be.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGa9C_0ifqROCv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsFoO_0ifqROCv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpPCH_0ifqROCv00

Also discussed at the roundtable was the rising issue of graduates from CSU Pueblo not finding lucrative enough jobs in Pueblo and inevitably leaving the community in search of better jobs.

“Our public colleges and universities are still the greatest drivers of opportunity in our nation,” said Hinrichsen. “Especially local and regional colleges like CSU Pueblo and Pueblo Community College, who serve distinctly our local population. And beyond that, go to extraordinary length to provide services and opportunities for the advancement of individuals who have barriers in our community.”

Senator Hinrichsen approached the roundtable with the goal of learning what these colleges need to do in order to meet these challenges, so they can keep providing opportunities to local graduates and the greater Pueblo community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

CSU Pueblo extending free tuition program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSU Pueblo is extending its free tuition program. According to our news partners in Pueblo, students with a gross family income of $70,000 or less can apply to the Colorado Promise Program beginning in the fall 2023 semester. When the program was first rolled out, the...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo community college enrollment rate increases 8%, largely due to high school students taking classes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The President of Pueblo Community College (PCC), Dr. Patty Erjavec, said before the pandemic the college was on a great trajectory for increased enrollment. But when covid hit she said everything fell apart. Despite the challenges the college has faced since the pandemic, Erjavec said her team has really stepped up to The post Pueblo community college enrollment rate increases 8%, largely due to high school students taking classes appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Dems visit Colorado Springs in campaign tour

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Democratic leaders will stop at Colorado Springs as part of their statewide bus tour on Sunday, Oct. 22. Governor Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, State Treasurer Dave Young, Kathy Plomer (nominee for State Board of Education) will take part in the Colorado Springs Canvass Launch. The Get Out the Vote campaign […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nonprofits inspire teens toward conservation appreciation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Forge Evolution and the Richard Petritz Foundation partnered to launch Teens on Trails, which gives youth opportunities to explore the outdoors, learn trail stewardship and gain an understanding of conservation. “What we’ve done is we’ve both adopted a trail and a park, and our goal is to help young people really come […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Red Ribbon Week: Fighting student drug use

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The week of Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 is Red Ribbon Week around the nation and Colorado’s schools are gearing up for the task of making kids and teens aware of the dangers of drugs. Red Ribbon Week began after Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was “tortured and murdered by drug traffickers […]
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Question 300: Allowing recreational cannabis in Colorado Springs

Voters in Colorado Springs will decide on whether to allow the sale of recreational cannabis inside its city limits. While Colorado Springs has more than 100 medical marijuana dispensaries currently operating within its boundaries, the state’s second-largest city currently prohibits the sale of recreational cannabis. City residents looking to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Southern Colorado company earns top product award

(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday, Oct. 20 that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies had been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. The inaugural contest opened for nominations in August and […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Local search and rescue named finalist for $25,000 award

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) has been named a finalist in the second annual Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards,’ and you can support them by casting your vote. The Defender Service Awards honors organizations making an impact within their communities. 25 U.S. nonprofits and Canadian registered charities have been named […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs School hands-on learning expo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs School (CSS) hosted its second annual Experimental Education Expo on Saturday, Oct. 15. More than 100 families showed up to the event. The event showcases the school’s hands-on learning approach, this year’s event featured a 24-foot climbing wall, meet and greet with Birds of Prey, gold panning, gardening, digging […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

31 new citizens call Colorado home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than two dozen people, including several Fort Carson soldiers, became U.S. citizens today in Colorado Springs. It was a long-awaited celebration for the 31 people who received citizenship Friday at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c. And after serving our country for many years,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Convention Center announces EV charging station

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Convention Center parking garage is now host to a new Tesla Supercharger Station. The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) said Pueblo was identified as a convenient location for the new Supercharger Station along the I-25 corridor to meet the demands of the emerging trend in electric vehicle travel in the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

22nd Annual Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade November 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade will return to Downtown Colorado Springs on Nov. 5 to commemorate and honor the service and sacrifice of Colorado’s veterans. FOX21 Morning News Anchor Craig Coffey will be announcing at the parade. Join him and a lineup of approximately 4,000 participants which include; mounted color guards […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two hospitalized with influenza in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Two adults have been hospitalized with influenza in Pueblo County the week of Oct. 17, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment (PDPHE). “These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “This is a reminder we […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Local company faces FEC complaint over $25,000 donation in support of Erik Aadland

A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission alleges that the main outside group supporting Republican congressional candidate Erik Aadland received an illegal donation from a federal contractor. The complaint, filed by campaign finance attorney Mario Nicolais, alleges that donor Pericle Communications violated campaign finance law when it gave $25,000...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy