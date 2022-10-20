Read full article on original website
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
US Computer Models Reveal Economic Losses Will Be Insufficient to Balance as Nationwide Global Warming Continues
Hurricane damages may grow when global temperatures rise, owing to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Computer simulations of regional economic sectors and supply networks in the United States now demonstrate that the consequent economic losses will not be offset nationwide at some point if global warming continues unchecked. According...
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Floods, pandemics, wars and market forces: what's driving up the price of milk
At the end of 2021, the cost of a litre of home-brand milk in an Australian supermarket was about $1.30. It’s now about $1.60. What will it cost at the end of 2022? That depends on the continued effect of flooding on prime dairy-production regions in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, as well as on global economic conditions. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Science has projected a 28% increase in the farm-gate milk price in 2022-23 – to 72.5 cents per litre, a record high. With less milk being produced, it could be even more....
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) a year – more than 7% of annual global emissions. Cement emissions have doubled in the past 20 years. And over the next 40 years, construction is expected to double the building floor area worldwide. Read...
What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends
Most developed countries hold significant quantities of medical supplies in reserve to respond in an emergency. For example, Australia has its National Medical Stockpile, which stocks personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, among other items. New Zealand has its national reserve supplies. If these supplies are not used in an emergency, such as a pandemic, they typically stay in the stockpile until their use-by date, then are sent to landfill. Surely there’s a better way, especially with some developing nations short of medical supplies. Donating surplus stock to developing countries seems an obvious solution. Our study looked at the...
