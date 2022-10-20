Read full article on original website
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
iheart.com
Dave Chappelle + Chris Rock | San Diego Concerts
After a wildly successful sold-out European arena tour, comedy legends and co-headliners Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce a limited 7-city west coast run of their U.S. tour. Arguably the two greatest stand-up comedians of their generation, Rock and Chappelle are not just comics, they’re good friends who express ranging views while celebrating their mutual respect for each other.
TMZ.com
Mistah F.A.B. Gets Key to Oakland, Looking to Inspire Youth
Proud Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. is now a certified Oakland legend … having been bestowed the key to his beloved hometown. F.A.B. tells TMZ Hip Hop he mentally prepared for the moment his entire life … first manifesting the key in his early rap lyrics, and later watching R&B star Keyshia Cole receive a key a few years prior.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
48hills.org
Good Taste: Open up for Snazzle Os—Snoop and Oakland company bet on savory edibles
Welcome aboard Good Taste, your weekly look at Bay Area food. Oakland’s TSUMo Snacks grabs the spotlight today. THC-infused edibles in California largely skew super sweet and are packed with fat and sugar, which can sometimes obscure the benefits or potential of ingesting cannabis. But Bay Area companies have been envisioning another way.
Oakland community aims to stop violence at Love Life night; Mistah F.A.B. 1 of 4 given key to city
The goal of the night was to honor four community leaders who have dedicated time to stopping violence in the city. It also was meant to have the city come together and move past all the violence.
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
hypebeast.com
When It Comes to Sneaker Collaborations, This Isn’t HUF’s First Rodeo
Many creative minds have contributed to the convergence of streetwear and skateboarding culture, but few have had the resounding impact of Keith Hufnagel. Born and raised in New York City, Hufnagel found a sense of identity through skateboarding at an early age. Its rebellious attitude piqued his curiosity during his teenage years where he would cruise around various pockets of the city and eventually become a regular at the Brooklyn Banks Skatepark — sacred grounds for skaters and BMXers in the Tri-State area.
SFist
13 Best Bay Area Haunted Houses, Pumpkin Patches, and Halloween Whatnot For 2022
Submitted for your approval… 13 spooky Halloween weekend attractions in SF and the grave beyond for haunted houses, fiendish drag queens, spooky nights out, and family-friendly pumpkin patch spirits. The Bay Area spooky Halloween event season is now Hell-a upon us. A blood feast of Halloween events swarms SF...
KRON4
Community activist and rapper Mistah F.A.B. gets the key to the City of Oakland
Community activist, artist and entrepreneur Mistah F.A.B. chats what it means to get the key to the City of Oakland. Watch the clip to hear how he has impacted the Bay Area for decades.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
SFist
Those Fireworks Over the Bay Wednesday Night Were For a Movie Shoot
Some people in SF and the East Bay heard the booming of fireworks, and some had the pleasure of watching an impromptu show over Treasure Island Wednesday night. But what holiday was this for?. The answer is there was no holiday or special event you missed. The fireworks — which...
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes for Comments About Hondurans
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is apologizing for comments she made during a show earlier this month. Breed was all smiles at an event at Manny’s in the Mission Wednesday night. She was there to talk about the positives of San Francisco. Breed left without answering any questions from...
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
sanjoseinside.com
Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students
Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
