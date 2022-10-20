Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Cadillac, Jeep, Mercedes & Rolls Royce: Top EV News Oct 21, 2022
This week, we have news on the pricey Cadillac Celestiq, Mercedes EGE SUV, Rolls Royce Spectre, and Jeep Avenger: Our Top EV News for the week of October 21, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news including Q3 EV Sales.
insideevs.com
2023 Kia Niro EV Starts At $40,745, Offers 253 Miles Of Range
Last week, Kia released US pricing for the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid, and now Autoblog has learned how much the all-electric Niro costs. Available in two trim levels, Wind and Wave, the 2023 Kia Niro EV starts at $40,745 and $45,745, respectively (both prices including the $1,295 destination charge).
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Broken Down on Highway
With just a little over a month until is set to deliver the first batch of 100 Semi Trucks to Pepsi this December, a video has surfaced showing a broken down Semi Truck on a Californian highway. Spotted by Serge The Car Hauler, the video shows the truck near the...
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 Low Retro Comes Dressed in "Light Smoke Grey"
Loves to take familiar and classic color schemes and rework them with various materials or constructions to generate revitalized footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low. The Swoosh is currently working with its “color of the month” and for October, it’s “Light Smoke Grey.”
hypebeast.com
Singapore Streetware Designer Mr Sabotage Crafts Cammo Straps For IWC
Singaporean streetwear designer Mr Sabotage AKA Mark Ong has created a limited camouflage strap set for IWC. Made from calfskin leather with a green tiger stripe camouflage pattern – that has become a signature of Ong’s Singaporean sneaker customisation and streetwear brand SBTG – the strap is offered in two different widths – 18mm and 21mm – allowing them to fit a wide range of IWC Pilot’s Watches.
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Ready Boisterous, Bootleg-Inspired Apparel Collection
Cactus Plant Flea Market and have established a strongly-defined visual language for their apparel collections: big logos, bold colors, boisterous details, baggy cuts and bootleg inspirations. Since their first co-created clothing drop in 2019, they’ve honed in the ethos even further and their latest collection, just revealed on Nike SNKRS is proof of concept for their signature look, spotlighted in a lookbook that stars Dexter Navy and was shot in Egypt.
hypebeast.com
Girard-Perregaux Introduces Mid-Sized 38mm Laureato With Copper Dial
Girard-Perregaux has added a mid-sized 38mm Laureato model with a “copper” dial to its collection. Listed as a unisex model, the watch features a Clous de Paris or hobnail dial that appears as everything from ‘tawny brown to pink-toned gold’ depending on the available light. The...
PC Magazine
Roccat Vulcan II Max Review
Roccat's Vulcan II Mini is a colorful but compact gaming keyboard. Now Roccat has gone over the top with the $229.99 Vulcan II Max, a full-sized keyboard with an emphasis on aesthetics. The Vulcan II Max combines stunning RGB lighting, a translucent wrist rest, and 24 dual-LED smart keys with programmable secondary functions. It's a power user's—or at least a desktop showoff's—dream. Sure, it's pricey, but thanks to that healthy dose of RGB, it's sure to look great in front of any gaming PC.
hypebeast.com
People Are Trying To Resell McDonald’s X Cactus Plant Flea Market Toys for Thousands
According to reports, the toys included with McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box are now reselling for thousands. Introduced at the start of the month, a set of the adult take on Happy Meal toys was listed on eBay for a staggering $300,000.95 USD. Sold for an undisclosed “best offer,” the listing was accompanied by a message that read, “WILL SELL FAST!!” Another notable listing on Grailed for a single Cactus Buddy figure that is being sold for $35,999 USD.
hypebeast.com
Leica Revives Its 35MM M6 Film Camera
Leica was responsible for creating the first commercially available 35mm camera nearly 100 years ago in 1925. From 1984 to 2002, the German camera manufacturer handmade 175,000 M6 film cameras which served as instruments for the best photographers in the world to capture their distinct worldviews. Two decades after discontinuing the model, the cultural icon now returns for a new generation with a few contemporary upgrades and touches.
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Launches New Retail Concept in Chicago
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the brand, Stone Island has partnered with Rem Koolhaas‘ OMA/AMO to develop a new concept store in Chicago. According to Stone Island, the new location looks to transcend a store solely made for transactional activities, intended as a place for new points of reference, a hub for its communities, and a venue for the brand to share experiences and put the full wealth of its research and experimentation on display.
BBC
The flying car that could turn into a biplane
At a launch event at Draper University in San Mateo, California, a start-up revealed how its flying car hopes to take off. Alef bills its still-in-development electric vehicle, the Model A, as the first true flying car - a vehicle that it hopes will look like a sleek electric car but be capable of vertical take-off, and able to fly for 110km (68 miles).
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Huarache Joins the "Social FC" Pack
Following special takes on the Air Max 95 and Nike Air Max Plus, the latest silhouette to join Nike‘s soccer-inspired “Social FC” pack is the Nike Air Huarache, arriving in “Light Smoke Grey” camo, “Anthracite” and blue. The upcoming pairs feature a mix...
