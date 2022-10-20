Read full article on original website
Playboi Carti Drops Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
After a teased drop last year, fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album. Earlier this week, the Whole Lotta Red rapper launched a countdown timer on the website for his Opium record label. Initially believed to be for the album, the expiry of the countdown saw the drop of the debut collection of Playboi Carti’s “Narcissist” clothing line.
The World Is Your Oyster's SS23 Collection Celebrates Legendary Ballet Dancer Rudolf Nureyev
Following its Wes Anderson-inspired Fall/Winter 2022 range, Hong Kong-based label The World Is Your Oyster has now returned with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Expanding its reference outlook, The World Is Your Oyster draws from the designer’s reverence for iconic Soviet-born ballet dancer and choreographer, Rudolf Nureyev. An enduring muse...
New Streetwear Label Maison Menace Launches Its FW22 Collection
With a slew of new fashion entries vying for a spot amongst the already established realm of streetwear brands, upcoming label Maison Menace is doing its best to make its presence felt for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Launching his new collection and visual imagery for the brand, Creative Director Sul...
'One Piece' and Vans Connect for a Pirate King-Inspired Footwear and Apparel Collection
Vans has been on a hot streak in recent memory with its various collaborative launches. The Anaheim-based skateboarding brand is hot off the heels of revealing its sparkly team-up with Supreme and Swarovski and a weatherproof collection alongside Humidity, and now it’s adding One Piece to its repertoire ahead of the show’s One Piece Film: Red release.
HYPEBEAST Magazine Explores "The Frontiers Issue" Landscape Through an Installation Exhibition
As the 30th edition of HYPEBEAST Magazine circulates the globe, it now looks to further immerse readers into The Frontiers Issue, exploring the worlds of NIGO, Glenn Martens, Chance The Rapper, Peter Do, and more, through an exhibition stationed at HBX New York. Celebrating fashion, footwear, art and music, the...
Every Item Dropping From Balenciaga's adidas Spring 2023 Collection
Balenciaga can’t stay away from the headlines, and it’s not going anywhere as the Demna-helmed French house has just unveiled its full collaborative collection with. . First seen during its Spring 2023 runway show that took over the New York Stock Exchange, this new offering differs ever so slightly from what was originally released back in May, opting to deliver a more comprehensive selection of runway-debuted garments and accessories alongside some previously-seen pieces.
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
London-Based Unknown Is Doing It All for FW22
Britain is bursting with designer talent. When looking throughout the U.K., there seem to be new fashion imprints appearing out of nowhere on a daily basis, all of which looking at the blueprint set by other established brands that have longer histories, and thus garnered more success. For example, brands such as Corteiz and Trapstar have set the standards of garnering worldwide attention with immersive product drops and international pop-up stores. Another brand following suit is Unknown and the rhinestone general has just presented its latest drop for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s the label’s biggest release to date.
Maharishi Presents Collaborative Reebok LT Court Hemp
Teased earlier this week, London-based streetwear label Maharishi and Reebok are teaming up for the second time this year. In June, the duo outfitted the Classic Legacy AZ in a militaristic “Subdued” colorway. Now, following Maharishi’s FW22 collection launch, the collaborative LT Court Hemp is on its way.
Stüssy Links With Goldie For Graffiti-Print Capsule
For its latest project, Stüssy taps iconic British music producer, visual artist, and DJ, Goldie, for a limited capsule. Initially known for his work as a graffiti artist, British music producer Goldie later became a pivotal figure in the ’90s UK jungle, breakbeat hardcore, and drum and bass scenes, co-founding the label Metalheadz and releasing an expansive body of work including his groundbreaking 1995 debut studio album Timeless.
Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Teletubbies' Reboot
Originally announced back in September, Netflix has now released the official trailer for its upcoming Teletubbies reboot. Aside from the return of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po, the Netflix Jr series features narration from actor Tituss Burgess and a new Sun Baby. The trailer for the Teletubbies reboot sees...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Coming off last week’s release of JohnUNDERCOVER’s graphic-heavy coat and more statement outerwear, HBX Archives is serving up yet another wide selection of apparel items for week 92. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world....
Jacob Rochester Presents 'Under Pressure' at FRANCHISE
A collection of paintings inspired by the artist’s many muses. For Jacob Rochester, art can be anything that provides him inspiration. Persian carpets, vintage Porsches, Japanese streetwear — bits and pieces that have shaped him since his early days growing up in Connecticut to his current home in Los Angeles.
Drake is Giving Fans Free Dave’s Hot Chicken for His Birthday
Becoming America’s fastest-growing restaurant back in May, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot. Included in the journey was investment from Drake, “I tried the food and it was amazing,” said the Canadian artist in 2021. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”
Rapper Jadakiss Debuts Family Coffee Line 40 Years in the Making
Rapper Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Phillips, has followed in his father’s footsteps by venturing into the coffee industry. Teaming up with his father Bob Phillips and son Jaewon Phillips, the family has launched the new coffee line Kiss Café. The company brings together not only three...
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos
Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
LEGO Reveals $550 USD Hulkbuster Set
In recent years, LEGO has continued to push its limits as bigger, more ambitious sets release. Recently, sets like the 6,187 piece LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest launched as this year’s most expensive set. Now, following several major releases earlier in the year, including a bust of King T’Challa, LEGO Marvel has revealed yet another massive kit, a 4,049 piece Hulkbuster.
Gozney's Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox Supports Addiction Recovery
Premium pizza oven brand, Gozney, has recently released the “Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox.” All-black take on the world’s first portable pizza oven is inspired by founder Tom Gozney’s rebellious approach to design and celebrates his 15-year journey from substance abuse recovery to visionary designer. Committed to donating $100,000 USD, proceeds from each sale of the special release will go to Gozney’s new charity partner non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) to aid their support and recovery programs.
Take a Look at Clarks’ Craft Court Lace in Black Suede
Clarks is constantly revitalizing its classic silhouettes — such as the Wallabee — with unique collaborations and colorways. And while the former allows the British shoe brand to stay in the headlines, and thus, consistently grow its fan base, the brand also stays in keeping with how it started: with sophisticated and contemporary designs that are crafted to be versatile shoes that can be worn all year round. With this in mind, Clarks has just presented one of its latest designs: the Craft Court Lace in black suede.
1LDK and Reebok’s New Collaboration Keeps Things Basic and Brilliant
Reebok’s passion for collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from high fashion, T.V. programs, and sports. Now, this fall, the brand is further expanding its line-up of new partners with a fresh iteration of its Classic Leather silhouette in collaboration with 1LDK. The link-up has come hot on the heels of Reebok’s recent presentation with Smiley in the celebration of its 50th anniversary, however, in comparison to the latter, this latest drop steers away from vibrancy and keeps things clean and versatile.
