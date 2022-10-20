Long Branch, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO