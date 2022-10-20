ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coastalillustrated.com

'Ship Happens' premieres in Brunswick

An invitation-only audience recently enjoyed the premiere of "Ship Happens," a movie produced by businessman Stephen Prince, with filmmakers Jordan Bellamy and Josh Gilligan, at the Ritz Theatre, in downtown Brunswick. The movie tells the story of the capsized Golden Ray, which sunk in September 2019 in St. Simons Sound,...
BRUNSWICK, GA
allongeorgia.com

Florida Woman Ties Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano

A Florida woman has tied the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano (Trachinotus carolinus) after her catch was certified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this week. Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Fla., landed the 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island...
GEORGIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Fernandina Beach, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Fernandina Beach, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palatka High School football team will have a game with Fernandina Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Brunswick, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Brunswick, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Evans High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northrop Grumman, city negotiating lease extension at Cecil Commerce Center

Northrop Grumman Storage Systems Corp. and the city are negotiating a three-year lease renewal for one of the global aerospace and U.S. military contractor’s aircraft repair support spaces at Cecil Commerce Center. An Oct. 18 memo from the city Office of Economic Development shows Northrop Grumman is asking the...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding

'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Scorebook Live

Camden County upsets Valdosta

KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
KINGSLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan draws Ruth’s List nod in Jax mayoral race

'Alumni' endorsement Audrey Gibson was snubbed by abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor, in the latest sign of Democratic momentum for the former newscaster. Deegan, one of three Democratic women in the nine-person field, is the group’s first endorsement of the off-year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

