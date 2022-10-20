Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
coastalillustrated.com
'Ship Happens' premieres in Brunswick
An invitation-only audience recently enjoyed the premiere of "Ship Happens," a movie produced by businessman Stephen Prince, with filmmakers Jordan Bellamy and Josh Gilligan, at the Ritz Theatre, in downtown Brunswick. The movie tells the story of the capsized Golden Ray, which sunk in September 2019 in St. Simons Sound,...
allongeorgia.com
Florida Woman Ties Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano
A Florida woman has tied the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano (Trachinotus carolinus) after her catch was certified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this week. Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Fla., landed the 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island...
Fernandina Beach, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palatka High School football team will have a game with Fernandina Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Brunswick, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Evans High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northrop Grumman, city negotiating lease extension at Cecil Commerce Center
Northrop Grumman Storage Systems Corp. and the city are negotiating a three-year lease renewal for one of the global aerospace and U.S. military contractor’s aircraft repair support spaces at Cecil Commerce Center. An Oct. 18 memo from the city Office of Economic Development shows Northrop Grumman is asking the...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding
'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
Camden County upsets Valdosta
KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
wtoc.com
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan draws Ruth’s List nod in Jax mayoral race
'Alumni' endorsement Audrey Gibson was snubbed by abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor, in the latest sign of Democratic momentum for the former newscaster. Deegan, one of three Democratic women in the nine-person field, is the group’s first endorsement of the off-year...
WPTV
45 years after Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash, tragedy still fresh for survivor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forty-five years to the day after a plane crash claimed the lives of three members of southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle remembers the tragedy like it was yesterday. "I think about it every day," one of the last living original members of the band...
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
‘I don’t understand it:’ Family distraught after mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Fla. — A mother and her two children died in a fire at their home early Thursday morning, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. Nassau County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshal responded to the fire on Jane Lane in Hilliard around 3:30 a.m. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says
YULEE, Fla. — A student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun and bullets to Yulee Middle School on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO said it learned that an 8th grader, who was not identified by deputies, had brought a gun to school in his backpack and was immediately detained.
Comments / 0