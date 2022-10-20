Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
KMOV
Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
“People I Want Dead” – Student’s Hit List –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – A concerned parent sent us what is alleged to be a photo (click here) of the actual “hit list” – turns out the school district did not inform the parents of what the list actually contained. From the school district: “. ....
St. Louis American
Hazelwood to close Jana Elementary School
The Hazelwood School District in Florissant is closing an elementary school because of radioactive contamination from World War II-era nuclear waste. At a packed school board meeting Tuesday, district leaders announced Jana Elementary will move to virtual learning, starting next week, and teachers will work from another location. As early...
KMOV
More milk, please? Daycare’s sign language curriculum helps toddlers communicate needs, express emotions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Peters daycare is helping teachers and parents communicate with their toddlers using sign language. A growing number of daycares are adding sign language to their curriculum, introducing children as young as infants to another way of communication. The Learning Experience, an early childhood care...
Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
KMOV
Man robbed at office of violence prevention program, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men robbed a victim while he was working at the office of Cure Violence in St. Louis City, police say. The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge. A man in his 50s told News 4 he was sitting at his desk when he heard the front door open. Seconds later, two armed suspects came in and pointed guns at him.
Crews respond to vacant house fire in north St. Louis
Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a blaze Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
STL Moms: Kirkwood School District embracing program that addresses migraines in school
ST. LOUIS – If you’ve ever suffered from a migraine, you know the pain it can cause. It’s even more difficult for kids when they are in school and trying to get through the day. The Kirkwood School District is embracing a program to address migraines in school. Chloe King and Amy Graham were here Thursday morning to explain how the program started.
People who grew up along Coldwater Creek are concerned about their health
FLORISSANT, Mo. — There are growing contamination concerns surrounding Coldwater Creek. As Jana Elementary prepares to shut down, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to conduct its own testing on Monday. Those who grew up in that area are now voicing their frustrations. "I'm sick, have several...
Man robbed at gunpoint at ‘Cure Violence’ office in St. Louis
Two men robbed a man at gunpoint late Friday evening at the office of Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program based in St. Louis.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
Pevely family moves Halloween light show featuring 66K lights to Festus Park
A Missouri family known for its massive Halloween light show returns with an even bigger show, with some help from the City of Festus.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
Collinsville Police Department hosts fourth annual Metro East Teen Driver Safety event today
The Collinsville Police Department hosts the fourth annual Metro East Teen Driver Safety event on Thursday, October 20.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police receive more than $500,000 in grants
The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division. Another grant in the same...
