ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
SHILOH, IL
KMOV

Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
FLORISSANT, MO
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

“People I Want Dead” – Student’s Hit List –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – A concerned parent sent us what is alleged to be a photo (click here) of the actual “hit list” – turns out the school district did not inform the parents of what the list actually contained. From the school district: “. ....
SHILOH, IL
St. Louis American

Hazelwood to close Jana Elementary School

The Hazelwood School District in Florissant is closing an elementary school because of radioactive contamination from World War II-era nuclear waste. At a packed school board meeting Tuesday, district leaders announced Jana Elementary will move to virtual learning, starting next week, and teachers will work from another location. As early...
FLORISSANT, MO
CJ Coombs

Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man robbed at office of violence prevention program, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men robbed a victim while he was working at the office of Cure Violence in St. Louis City, police say. The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge. A man in his 50s told News 4 he was sitting at his desk when he heard the front door open. Seconds later, two armed suspects came in and pointed guns at him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado

A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police receive more than $500,000 in grants

The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division. Another grant in the same...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy