Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
hot967.fm
Mankato Alzheimer’s Walk Results Show Strong Showing
The recent Mankato Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held on September 10, drew 523 participants from 42 teams. Together they raised more than $105,000 to support local community members impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Contributions raised will help fund the Alzheimer’s Association’s support groups, 24/7 Helpline, educational community classes, research efforts around the world and advocacy for Alzheimer’s legislation on a state and federal level.
Comments / 0