Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
Last day to apply for Cook County's guaranteed income program
Today is the last day for Cook County residents to apply to be part of the guaranteed income pilot program. Those entered into a lottery will choose 3,250 and will receive $500 a month for two years.
Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance
CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
Candidate for 5th Ward alderman found liable for not paying workers on mayoral campaign he managed
Twenty-four former employees of Amara Enyia's 2019 mayoral campaign have successfully sued Enyia, her mayoral campaign's manager, Joshua Gray, a South Shore political consultant running for alderman of the 5th Ward, and three others in campaign leadership for unpaid wages. The ruling, which was decided on Aug. 24 of this...
After Rejecting Claims Of Environmental Racism, City Moves To Settle Civil Rights Complaint With Feds
EAST SIDE — In an about-face, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is attempting to settle claims Chicago discriminated against Black and Brown residents by moving polluters into their neighborhoods. Southeast Siders filed a complaint with federal housing officials in 2020, alleging decades of racist city policies pushed polluters into...
Postal worker attacked inside USPS truck in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood
CHICAGO - A postal worker was attacked inside a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim had just left a Mobile gas station at 28th and Pulaski. She got into her USPS van around 9:15 a.m. and a man inside attacked her. He grabbed her by the hair and told her to drive to a parking lot.
Operation Warm and Chicago Housing Authority providing thousands of coats at UIC Forum
CHICAGO (CBS) – It may be warm this weekend, but the heat isn't sticking around. One group is thinking ahead toward the winter. Thousands of Chicagoans are getting new winter coats thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm.The group is working with the Chicago Housing Authority to give away 5,000 coats to children and families living in public housing.The giveaway is happening Saturday until 2 p.m. at the UIC forum near Roosevelt and Halsted.Pre-registration was required.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
Downtown alderman believes widespread fraud a possibility with Lightfoot's gas and transit card giveaway program
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHA to distribute 5,000 coats to families, children at 15th annual Operation Warm
Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is partnering with the national non-profit Operation Warm for the 15th year to give away 5,000 new winter coats to children living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022...
The City, As Told By The Suburbs
Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
