Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. St. James Police Dept....
knuj.net
NEW ULM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO GAS LINE INCIDENT
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out Wedneday evening for the report of a gas line that was hit. According to chief Paul Macho, a gas service line was hit at 5th North and Washington Streets. Fire crews were on scene for about 45 minutes while Public Utilities repaired the line. An out-of-town contractor hit the line. No injuries were reported.
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
ktoe.com
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
fox9.com
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
steeledodgenews.com
‘I knew I needed help’
Some things Owatonna firefighter Jason Karsten has seen have settled deep inside his heart. During last week’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year celebration, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, Karsten talked about his most memorable call, the rescue of three women whose vehicle had landed in water. Wearing a wet suit in the freezing cold, he got into the water to free the last victim from behind the steering wheel.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Charming, spacious farmhouse for sale just outside of Cannon Falls
This updated farmhouse retains all of its 120-year-old charm. A perfect home for the holidays to welcome family members and friends, this house features four bedrooms, a large open concept layout in the main living space and a fun family room on the second floor. With 50 acres of land,...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
KEYC
Good Thunder Mayor charged with embezzlement and theft
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayor of Good Thunder faces seven charges including felony embezzlement and theft. Robert Anderson remains in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail pending his initial court appearance. According to a criminal complaint, the Blue Earth County sheriff’s Office received information from the Office of...
Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
knuj.net
USDA DECLARES COUNTIES DROUGHT DISASTER AREAS
The U.S Department of Agriculture has declared a few area counties as drought disaster areas. U.S Seccretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says Nicollet, Redwood, Cottonwood and Murray counties are under this declaration which will allow farmers to apply for federal aid. These counties have suffered from severe or extreme drought for eight or more consecutive weeks. Farmers in Brown, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties can also apply for federal assistance.
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
Comments / 0