teslarati.com

The Tesla ‘Cyber-Roadster’ could be the coolest project car on the internet

Instagram user David Andreyev is currently working on what he calls the Tesla “Cyber-Roadster,” and it could be the most extraordinary Tesla project on the internet. From swapping a V8 into a Tesla Model S to electrifying classic cars, the internet is filled with Tesla/Tesla-powered project cars. Still, perhaps none have caught my attention more than the “Cyber-Roadster.” At a time when so many are waiting eagerly for the Cybertruck and the Tesla Roadster, this project could be what holds you over in the meantime.
topgear.com

New Polestar 3: what’s it like to sit inside the new electric SUV?

A big car with a big job: to really put Polestar on the map. So, what’s the cabin like?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. While Polestar bosses refuse to be drawn on...
electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
hypebeast.com

Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Broken Down on Highway

With just a little over a month until is set to deliver the first batch of 100 Semi Trucks to Pepsi this December, a video has surfaced showing a broken down Semi Truck on a Californian highway. Spotted by Serge The Car Hauler, the video shows the truck near the...
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?

We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5: The First EV To Win MotorTrend's SUV Of The Year Award

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has welcomed rave reviews ever since it was first unveiled. It's a uniquely styled fully electric crossover with impressive performance, plenty of range, super-quick charging capability, and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It comes as no surprise that MotorTrend named it the publication's 2023 SUV of the Year Award winner.
dcnewsnow.com

Batteries for future BMW EVs will be made in South Carolina

BMW has taken a step toward localizing battery production for future EVs. The automaker on Wednesday announced a partnership with Envision AESC for a dedicated battery plant in South Carolina. The plant will have 30 gigawatt-hours of annual production capacity and will be powered by powered by 100% net-zero carbon...
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali: 400 miles of range for $108,695

General Motors has unveiled its next electric vehicle, and this time it's another pickup truck. On Thursday, GMC showed off the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The pickup brand promises the electric truck will deliver up to 400 miles of range, a reconfigurable midgate, lots of on-board outlets, and a high (initial) price of $108,695 including destination when it arrives in early 2024.
topgear.com

10 cars we found for less than £20k this week

Generally, when it comes time to scout the used-car market and write another one of these ‘Where’s the sense in sensibility’ articles, we choose things we’d happily have in our driveway. Whether they’d be capable of moving from that driveway is another matter entirely, but that’s the gist.
insideevs.com

Say Hello To Rad Power’s New City-Focused Electric Bike Range

Rad Power Bikes is transforming how the world views transportation one e-bike at a time, propelled by 15 years of expertise. With more than 450,000 users worldwide, the business is dedicated to improving personal mobility by delivering the power of electric bikes to communities. Additionally, it distributes directly to clients, eliminating the need to worry about markups and third-party merchants and distributors.

