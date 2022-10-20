Read full article on original website
Related
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
teslarati.com
The Tesla ‘Cyber-Roadster’ could be the coolest project car on the internet
Instagram user David Andreyev is currently working on what he calls the Tesla “Cyber-Roadster,” and it could be the most extraordinary Tesla project on the internet. From swapping a V8 into a Tesla Model S to electrifying classic cars, the internet is filled with Tesla/Tesla-powered project cars. Still, perhaps none have caught my attention more than the “Cyber-Roadster.” At a time when so many are waiting eagerly for the Cybertruck and the Tesla Roadster, this project could be what holds you over in the meantime.
topgear.com
New Polestar 3: what’s it like to sit inside the new electric SUV?
A big car with a big job: to really put Polestar on the map. So, what’s the cabin like?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. While Polestar bosses refuse to be drawn on...
BMW’s Chairman Thinks Hydrogen Cars Are the Wave of the Future
For a while it looked like hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) were never going to make the same impact as EVs. But BMW doesn’t see it that way — their chairman thinks FCEVs may be the wave of alternative-fuel cars, if we have a bit of patience.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Broken Down on Highway
With just a little over a month until is set to deliver the first batch of 100 Semi Trucks to Pepsi this December, a video has surfaced showing a broken down Semi Truck on a Californian highway. Spotted by Serge The Car Hauler, the video shows the truck near the...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
insideevs.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5: The First EV To Win MotorTrend's SUV Of The Year Award
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has welcomed rave reviews ever since it was first unveiled. It's a uniquely styled fully electric crossover with impressive performance, plenty of range, super-quick charging capability, and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It comes as no surprise that MotorTrend named it the publication's 2023 SUV of the Year Award winner.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
dcnewsnow.com
Batteries for future BMW EVs will be made in South Carolina
BMW has taken a step toward localizing battery production for future EVs. The automaker on Wednesday announced a partnership with Envision AESC for a dedicated battery plant in South Carolina. The plant will have 30 gigawatt-hours of annual production capacity and will be powered by powered by 100% net-zero carbon...
MotorAuthority
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali: 400 miles of range for $108,695
General Motors has unveiled its next electric vehicle, and this time it's another pickup truck. On Thursday, GMC showed off the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The pickup brand promises the electric truck will deliver up to 400 miles of range, a reconfigurable midgate, lots of on-board outlets, and a high (initial) price of $108,695 including destination when it arrives in early 2024.
There’s a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty With 166,000 Miles on It Already
Pencil that out: It's about 500 miles per day—every day—or 680 miles each work day sitting behind the wheel of a Ford F-450.
topgear.com
10 cars we found for less than £20k this week
Generally, when it comes time to scout the used-car market and write another one of these ‘Where’s the sense in sensibility’ articles, we choose things we’d happily have in our driveway. Whether they’d be capable of moving from that driveway is another matter entirely, but that’s the gist.
insideevs.com
Say Hello To Rad Power’s New City-Focused Electric Bike Range
Rad Power Bikes is transforming how the world views transportation one e-bike at a time, propelled by 15 years of expertise. With more than 450,000 users worldwide, the business is dedicated to improving personal mobility by delivering the power of electric bikes to communities. Additionally, it distributes directly to clients, eliminating the need to worry about markups and third-party merchants and distributors.
Can You Upgrade Your EV’s Battery and Increase Its Range?
This is currently a relatively rare procedure, find out whether your electric vehicle even supports it. The post Can You Upgrade Your EV’s Battery and Increase Its Range? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Aircraft's new sleek black jet is its most advanced yet
The upgraded aircraft features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort.
Comments / 2