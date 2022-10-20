Think about electric vehicles you've seen so far—they're a little weird, no? Most have a certain je ne sais quoi that alludes they're not cars quite like you're used to. Some drivers find these EV idiosyncrasies appealing and enjoy signaling to others that they've ditched gasoline—but what about those who would buy an EV if not for those off-putting oddities? The 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 seems built expressly for drivers with curiosity for what this electric schtick is all about but who'd rather not deal with the futurism for futurism's sake. The Bavarian brand's first all-electric hatchback sedan looks like a normal BMW, and better yet, it drives like one, too—becoming all the more palatable for the EV-curious.

