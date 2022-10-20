Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
New Polestar 3: what’s it like to sit inside the new electric SUV?
A big car with a big job: to really put Polestar on the map. So, what’s the cabin like?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is it?. While Polestar bosses refuse to be drawn on...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 First Test: You’d Almost Think It Isn’t Electric
Think about electric vehicles you've seen so far—they're a little weird, no? Most have a certain je ne sais quoi that alludes they're not cars quite like you're used to. Some drivers find these EV idiosyncrasies appealing and enjoy signaling to others that they've ditched gasoline—but what about those who would buy an EV if not for those off-putting oddities? The 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 seems built expressly for drivers with curiosity for what this electric schtick is all about but who'd rather not deal with the futurism for futurism's sake. The Bavarian brand's first all-electric hatchback sedan looks like a normal BMW, and better yet, it drives like one, too—becoming all the more palatable for the EV-curious.
Carscoops
Take An In-Depth Tour Of Ken Block’s Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron
On October 25, the next installment in Ken Block’s wildly popular Gymkhana series will debut but, it will do so with a little change. The video will be an ‘Electrikhana’ renamed to reflect the all-electric Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron that will star along Ken Block. In...
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
topgear.com
10 cars we found for less than £20k this week
Generally, when it comes time to scout the used-car market and write another one of these ‘Where’s the sense in sensibility’ articles, we choose things we’d happily have in our driveway. Whether they’d be capable of moving from that driveway is another matter entirely, but that’s the gist.
topgear.com
Williams Advanced Engineering is electrifying a mining truck and 'Infinity Train'
Cars and motorbikes? Easy. Heaving mining fleet and a train that’ll use gravity to recharge its batteries? Er, sure. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It probably goes without saying that mining vehicles have not, historically...
Comments / 0