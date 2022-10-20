A hybrid electric and gas-powered drivetrain is not new to the Honda CR-V. However, Honda has realized that hybrid drivetrains are the link to what comes next. The big move here for Honda is to bring out an all-new CR-V and integrate hybrid models into the lineup rather than offering them as a powertrain alternative. For 2023, there are four trim levels: EX, EX-L, Sport, and Sport Touring. The Sport and Sport Touring are the hybrid models, using a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gas engine with an electric motor for power, while the EX and EX-L use a 1.5-liter turbo engine.

5 DAYS AGO