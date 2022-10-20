As Northwestern and Maryland prepared to square off Saturday in College Park, the two teams did not appear to be an even matchup. Winning their last contest against Indiana, the Terrapins (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) flex the third-most total yards per game in the conference, powered by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, with the third-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten, and Roman Hemby, who has the sixth-most total rushing yards. Not to mention, Maryland’s anticipated bolster of fans in attendance, as it is homecoming weekend.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO