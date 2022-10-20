ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
N.C. Board of Elections warning about confusing mailers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Board of Elections is calling attention to what they say are confusing and sometimes inaccurate mailers. According to the state board, the mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top. The mailers also claim to have...
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $500,000 in grants was awarded to nonprofits in North Carolina, per an announcement by the North Carolina Community Foundation on October 20. The 15 grants were given from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment, which is aimed at nonprofits working in education, health, and...
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army Corps...
This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
