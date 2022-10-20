Read full article on original website
Related
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
thecentersquare.com
Early turnout brisk in North Carolina as 135K cast ballots on first day of voting
(The Center Square) — More than 135,000 North Carolinians cast their ballots during the first day of one-stop early voting Thursday, nearly matching the first-day turnout in 2018. Voters cast a total of 135,391 one-stop ballots yesterday, or 1,063 shy of the first day of early in-person voting in...
North Carolina Board of Elections warns voters of misleading mailers
The North Carolina State Board of Elections is warning voters of an inaccurate mailer being sent out.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
13newsnow.com
Republican Sandy Smith, Democrat Don Davis compete for House seat in North Carolina's 1st District
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There are just 19 days to go until the midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress. One key local race involves an open seat in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Since 2004, Democrat G.K. Butterfield has represented NC-01, which includes 19 counties in...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
WBTV
N.C. Board of Elections warning about confusing mailers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Board of Elections is calling attention to what they say are confusing and sometimes inaccurate mailers. According to the state board, the mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top. The mailers also claim to have...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
‘I just want equality’: Voters cast ballots on first day of one-stop early voting in NC
One-stop early voting kicked off in North Carolina on Thursday, and 15 polling sites across Wake County were filled with people making their voices heard. Many voters described it as quick and easy. “I waited five minutes maybe, total, and then I was voting and that was that!” Sylvia Royall said after casting her vote. […]
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
Getting ready for the 2022 NC election
With all the events and calendars many of us juggle, it can be hard to keep track of all the important dates you'll need to know for the 2022 election. Here are a few tools and resources to help.
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
nsjonline.com
Democrat-tied group’s network of hyper-partisan local news sites includes three in NC
RALEIGH — A recent report by Axios has identified a network of 51 websites masquerading as local news sites that trace back to a Democrat-tied group. Three of the 51 are operating in North Carolina. These types of outlets are similar to the hyper-partisan sites masquerading as journalism housed...
WECT
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $500,000 in grants was awarded to nonprofits in North Carolina, per an announcement by the North Carolina Community Foundation on October 20. The 15 grants were given from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment, which is aimed at nonprofits working in education, health, and...
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
WECT
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army Corps...
WXII 12
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money North Carolina’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Comments / 0