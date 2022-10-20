ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTKR

The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside. Thursday:. Menchville 30, Bethel 20. Warhill 55, Grafton 13. Friday:. Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28. Phoebus 41, Woodside...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Minium: ODU Inducts Five Worthy Former Monarchs into Sports Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Wood Selig, Old Dominion University's director of athletics, calls it "the most exclusive club on our campus." And the numbers back him up. Less than one percent of all student-athletes and coaches make the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame. Only five members are inducted every year, and each year, ODU has more than 400 athletes.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 9

It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
breezejmu.org

Richmond mayor Levar Stoney ('04) reflects on time at JMU

After visiting his cousin at JMU during a track meet, Levar Stoney (’04) knew JMU was the school for him. As a first-generation college student, Stoney said going to JMU was an important decision — he wanted to give back to his family since they’d given so much for him to be able to attend college.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

7 HBCU teams to tee off in River City Collegiate Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association are competing in the new River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament. The event will take place Oct. 24-25 at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Virginia...
RICHMOND, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton High School Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes

The Hampton High School Marching Band has enjoyed a fine start to the season by earning two first-place finishes in its opening competitions with the show “Senior Prom: A Night to Dismember.”. Hampton took first place by capturing the overall highest score in both Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association...
HAMPTON, VA

