Virginia Basketball Recruiting: UVA Hosts Two Point Guard Targets
The Cavaliers hosted a pair of point guard recruits from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on Grounds for unofficial visits this week
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside. Thursday:. Menchville 30, Bethel 20. Warhill 55, Grafton 13. Friday:. Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28. Phoebus 41, Woodside...
odusports.com
Minium: ODU Inducts Five Worthy Former Monarchs into Sports Hall of Fame
NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Wood Selig, Old Dominion University's director of athletics, calls it "the most exclusive club on our campus." And the numbers back him up. Less than one percent of all student-athletes and coaches make the Old Dominion Sports Hall of Fame. Only five members are inducted every year, and each year, ODU has more than 400 athletes.
13newsnow.com
Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 9
It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia
Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.
Norfolk, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Granby High School football team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy football team will have a game with Norfolk Christian High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
breezejmu.org
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney ('04) reflects on time at JMU
After visiting his cousin at JMU during a track meet, Levar Stoney (’04) knew JMU was the school for him. As a first-generation college student, Stoney said going to JMU was an important decision — he wanted to give back to his family since they’d given so much for him to be able to attend college.
NBC12
7 HBCU teams to tee off in River City Collegiate Classic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association are competing in the new River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament. The event will take place Oct. 24-25 at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Virginia...
Mechanicsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mechanicsville. The Patrick Henry High School - Ashland football team will have a game with Hanover High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
‘There was a need for fast casual seafood’: Brooklyn lobster franchise to open in Richmond
Bonds said his mother was a chef at Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' restaurant. Growing up with the combination of food and Hip Hop provided him with inspiration for what BK Lobster could be.
Some Virginia Union University students without hot water for 2 weeks
Some Virginia Union University students and their parents are frustrated, finishing out another week at the private historically black university on Richmond's Northside without hot water.
Barack Obama Elementary School in Richmond celebrates 100th-year anniversary
Barack Obama Elementary School celebrated its 100th-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a fall extravaganza featuring food, games, student performances and happy trips down memory lane.
Richmond Bacon Festival cancelled due to rainy forecast
The RVA Bacon Festival is cancelled for this weekend following a report of rain.
Massive flames shoot from Richmond home; no injuries reported
Firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of Gilbert Street, which is not far from Swan Lake, around 7:40 p.m.
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
thenewsprogress.com
Extraordinary nurse recognized at VCU CMH
SOUTH HILL — Christy Haskell, R.N., of Amelia was recently honored at VCU Health Community M…
Homecoming for Hampton University alumna, Google's chief diversity officer
HAMPTON, Va. — If you Google Hampton University, the school's website is the first entry to pop up with the words "standard of excellence." The search engine is friendly to the university in more ways than one. The company's chief diversity officer is a proud alumna. Melanie Parker sat...
13newsnow.com
'Chemical emergency' from lab at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk
Details are very limited, so far. Firefighters haven't said what kind of chemical it is. One person was taken to the hospital.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton High School Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes
The Hampton High School Marching Band has enjoyed a fine start to the season by earning two first-place finishes in its opening competitions with the show “Senior Prom: A Night to Dismember.”. Hampton took first place by capturing the overall highest score in both Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association...
Colonial Heights man wins $566,000 in Virginia Lottery
"They didn’t believe me," he told officials as he claimed his prize. "My dad still doesn’t believe."
