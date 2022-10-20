ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
BELVILLE, NC
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WILMINGTON, NC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)

Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Habitat for Humanity home is for one of their own

Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army Corps...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy