WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale. Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while...
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WECT
Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. LakeFest educational festival to feature crafts, games,...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten are...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WECT
Brunswick Co. organizations partner to host medication takeback event
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Health Services and Coastal Horizons are hosting a medication disposal event on Oct. 28. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Creek Park at 6420 Ocean Hwy E in Winnabow. Per...
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
The State Port Pilot
Habitat for Humanity home is for one of their own
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
WECT
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army Corps...
WECT
Group states intent to continue pursuit of west bank development with a “slower, more collaborative approach”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The KFJ Development Group has hit multiple roadblocks in their attempts to develop the western banks of the Cape Fear River. They announced on Friday, Oct. 21 that they’re still looking to develop the land but have requested the withdrawal of their rezoning request to New Hanover County.
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
