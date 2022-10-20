ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kingsport Times-News

Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning

Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
BOONE, NC
High School Football PRO

Taylorsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hibriten High School football team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wvlt.tv

Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Speedway Digest

Boo Boo Dalton teams with Coltman Farms Racing, Lee Faulk Racing for Hickory’s Fall Brawl

Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton will have a little extra help on his side when he heads to Hickory Motor Speedway for the prestigious Fall Brawl on Nov. 12. With sponsorship from Coltman Farms Racing, Dalton is set to pilot a car fielded by Lee Faulk Racing in the Fall Brawl’s Limited Late Model feature as he looks to claim his tenth overall victory on the 2022 season and his first at Hickory.
HICKORY, NC
WJHL

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WCNC

Leaf peepers bring much-needed surge to businesses in NC mountains

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall isn't just about a drop in temperatures, it's also big business in the Carolinas. The colors of the season are once again driving tens of thousands to the North Carolina mountains after years of COVID-19 limits on tourism. Blowing Rock is one of the best places to take in the fall color, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, small businesses are reaping a big reward in 2022.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
metroairportnews.com

Shelley Dellinger to Lead Driver Recruiting at Cargo Transporters

Cargo Transporters, Inc., an asset-based regional and national carrier announced that Shelley Dellinger has been promoted to the position of Director of Recruiting and Marketing. In her new role, Dellinger will oversee all driver recruiting and retention, and marketing activities for the company. “I am excited to be back in...
CLAREMONT, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WVNT-TV

Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations

FREEZE WATCH​​ is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Lootpress

Man driving truck plows into a Walmart

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A man crashes into a Walmart, only suffering minor injuries. Taylorsville Fire Department, along with Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Inc. and Alexander County Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched to Walmart in Taylorsville, NC, about a vehicle that had driven into the building with confirmed entrapment.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WJHL

Brights Zoo says relocation of Bitcoin mine could force closure

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo is a sanctuary for many exotic animals. Over a quarter of them are endangered, but the zoo is faced with a problem. Red Dog Technologies partnered with BrightRidge to put in a Bitcoin mine in the New Salem community. Neighbors complained about the noise, and Washington County commissioners filed […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina. Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.
ELLENBORO, NC

