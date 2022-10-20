Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Kingsport Times-News
Boone dealing skillfully with adversity of winning
Friday’s Musket Bowl was yet another piece of evidence this Daniel Boone football team is different from all others in school history. And the latest information may have provided a smoking gun — or perhaps a smoking musket. The Trailblazers again showed they can thrive in terms of...
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
Lane Kiffin is currently thriving at Ole Miss, but Paul Finebaum believes the talented coach could leave for Auburn. Many insiders expect Auburn to fire Bryan Harsin once this season is over. He has a 9-11 record since joining the program in 2021. Kiffin has not commented on his future...
Taylorsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night at around 6:30 p.m., a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the...
Boo Boo Dalton teams with Coltman Farms Racing, Lee Faulk Racing for Hickory’s Fall Brawl
Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton will have a little extra help on his side when he heads to Hickory Motor Speedway for the prestigious Fall Brawl on Nov. 12. With sponsorship from Coltman Farms Racing, Dalton is set to pilot a car fielded by Lee Faulk Racing in the Fall Brawl’s Limited Late Model feature as he looks to claim his tenth overall victory on the 2022 season and his first at Hickory.
Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl
UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
Third detection of CWD confirmed in North Carolina deer herd
RALEIGH — A third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported the deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County this archery season approximately 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. The Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife...
WCNC
Leaf peepers bring much-needed surge to businesses in NC mountains
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall isn't just about a drop in temperatures, it's also big business in the Carolinas. The colors of the season are once again driving tens of thousands to the North Carolina mountains after years of COVID-19 limits on tourism. Blowing Rock is one of the best places to take in the fall color, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, small businesses are reaping a big reward in 2022.
wcyb.com
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane Crash
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this eerie hike past the abandoned ruins of a 1970s plane crash through Grandfather Mountain near Linville, North Carolina. Keep reading to learn more.
metroairportnews.com
Shelley Dellinger to Lead Driver Recruiting at Cargo Transporters
Cargo Transporters, Inc., an asset-based regional and national carrier announced that Shelley Dellinger has been promoted to the position of Director of Recruiting and Marketing. In her new role, Dellinger will oversee all driver recruiting and retention, and marketing activities for the company. “I am excited to be back in...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists. On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and in the world based on diner recommendations. The Restaurant at […]
WVNT-TV
Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations
FREEZE WATCH is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
2 roofers flown to hospital for chain-reaction crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people headed to a roofing job in Catawba County were flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after a serious crash. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, along Highway 16 near Balls Creek Road. The crash involved a...
Woman dies after SUV overturns during crash in Wilkesboro, troopers say
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash in Wilkesboro on Wednesday, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol news release. Around 10:35 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash in Wilkes County on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road. A 2003 Lexus RX300 was going north, crossed the center line, […]
Man driving truck plows into a Walmart
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A man crashes into a Walmart, only suffering minor injuries. Taylorsville Fire Department, along with Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS, Inc. and Alexander County Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched to Walmart in Taylorsville, NC, about a vehicle that had driven into the building with confirmed entrapment.
Brights Zoo says relocation of Bitcoin mine could force closure
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brights Zoo is a sanctuary for many exotic animals. Over a quarter of them are endangered, but the zoo is faced with a problem. Red Dog Technologies partnered with BrightRidge to put in a Bitcoin mine in the New Salem community. Neighbors complained about the noise, and Washington County commissioners filed […]
FOX Carolina
Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses
ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina. Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.
YMCA daycare employee accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ in Burke County: Sheriff
A YMCA daycare employee is accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County, authorities said.
