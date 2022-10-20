Read full article on original website
Howe: Even Moral Victory Out of Iowa's Reach
Ohio State Drives Hawkeyes Further into Abyss
heartlandcollegesports.com
Fact or Fiction Friday: The Big 12 Title Game Will Have a Two-Loss Team, Iowa State the Top 3-4 Team in America
Welcome to Fact or Fiction Friday. Each Friday I give you the opportunity to ask the most intriguing questions in the Big 12 Conference and I will tell you whether they come true or if they are set to fail. Let’s crack it open and see what we have in store this week.
kmaland.com
Sidney grad Jorgenson finding success at Central
(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book. Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional. "It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon...
kmaland.com
Iowa Class 2A State 1st Round (10/21): Clarinda, Greene County among teams moving on
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Greene County were among the teams that moved on in Class 2A postseason action on Friday. Find the complete recap from another Clarinda win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Other Class 2A State First Round. No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 57 Iowa Falls-Alden 0.
kmaland.com
AL powers past Southeast Polk, into regional final
(Council Bluffs) -- A dominant first set and some perseverance in sets two and three have Abraham Lincoln volleyball on the cusp of the program's first trip to the state tournament since 2019. The 5A No. 14 Lynx rolled to a sweep of Southeast Polk, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13. "It was...
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
agupdate.com
Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4. “I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
KCCI.com
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (11/20): 4 more teams, 12 more individuals on to Fort Dodge
(KMAland) -- Four more teams and 12 more individuals qualified for the 1A and 2A state meets from KMAland on Thursday. The IKM-Manning boys joined their girls in advancing to state with a second-place finish. The Wolves had 56 points behind an individual championship from Caden Keller, who ran a 16:29.80. Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley was the runner-up in 16:31.00.
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
kwbg.com
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
