Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAAL-TV
Crestwood and Osage FB win 1st Round playoff games at home
Cadets beat NFV 28-20, Osage tops CGD 49-15 to win first playoff game in 13 years. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Crestwood and Osage Football’s first-round playoff wins along with final scores from other local playoff games in north Iowa.
BREAKING: One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Police Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
KAAL-TV
Most of Minnesota ‘past peak’ fall colors, Rochester, Albert Lea to peak this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fall color report, most of Minnesota is ‘past peak’ for fall colors. The DNR says there are a few areas that are 75-100% of their full peak including Rochester, Albert Lea, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and a few other places.
Fillmore County Motorcycle Crash Injures Wisconsin Man
Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse, WI man was hurt in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Harmony Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report indicates 76-year-old Steven Sitze was slowing to make a left turn onto Hwy. 139 from northbound Hwy. 52 when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then crashed shortly before 1 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual Fall Fest Thursday afternoon. The family friendly event featured all kinds of activities and provided an interactive space for kids to learn about history. “We’re always trying to foster an interest in history, whether that’s just...
KAAL-TV
30 Years Later: The Same Temperature Pattern
Earlier this week, Rochester almost broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 18th at Rochester International Airport (Tuesday morning). The record was 17°F, but we only managed to dip as low as 20°F. On Saturday, we hit 79°F at Rochester International Airport, where the record is 80°F, also set back in 1992. If you though the swing in temperatures this year was different. It isn’t even the biggest on record. We could also break a record Sunday. However, the record high for Sunday (77°F) was set back in 1963.
KAAL-TV
Hwy 14-Olmsted Co. Rd 3 median near Byron to temporarily close Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Highway 14 motorists west of Rochester will encounter a short-term median closure at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the closure will be due to crews painting double yellow centerline stripes and triangular yield lines in the median as part of increased safety measures reminding motorists of traffic at the intersection.
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room
There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
KAAL-TV
Wykoff clothing drive sees record turnout
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, people from Chatfield, to Stewartville, to Spring Valley had the chance to shop from mountains of clothing and household items. Everything was donated through the Wykoff United Methodist Church. What was once a small, free giveaway, is now almost too much to handle and spans over two days.
KAAL-TV
Rochester counselor returns to Rochester after Florida deployment to help victims of Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army of Rochester announced that counselor Jessica Bradford, will return to Rochester from Florida on Friday. Bradford was deployed to the Fort Myers, FL area earlier in October to help and serve the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bradford started her deployment in...
KAAL-TV
Retired RFD captain passes away
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced on Friday the passing of a former fire captain. Chuck Solseth, 57, passed away following a battle with cancer, according to RFD. Solseth joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired September 29, 2021 after the cancer diagnosis.
KAAL-TV
Bow hunting happening in public parks
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation reached out to the Rochester Archery Club for help controlling the rising deer population. The pilot program they created means this is the first year that bow hunters can hunt on public property. There are eleven parks in the city...
Injured Person ID’D in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the identities of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester Thursday. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway...
KIMT
New Dean of Students announced for Riverland Community College
AUSTIN, Minn. – Riverland Community College is introducing its new Dean of Student Affairs. Oscar González began his new position at the beginning of the academic year in August and was most recently the Interim Accessibility Resource Director and Compliance Officer at Minnesota State University, Mankato. “Dean González...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire outside of a commercial business just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews arrived to find a number of wood piles and equipment on fire om the exterior of the building. After investigating the inside of the...
KIMT
Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service. Moss was arrested on...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
Comments / 0