ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

Crestwood and Osage FB win 1st Round playoff games at home

Cadets beat NFV 28-20, Osage tops CGD 49-15 to win first playoff game in 13 years. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Crestwood and Osage Football’s first-round playoff wins along with final scores from other local playoff games in north Iowa.
OSAGE, IA
106.9 KROC

Fillmore County Motorcycle Crash Injures Wisconsin Man

Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse, WI man was hurt in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Harmony Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report indicates 76-year-old Steven Sitze was slowing to make a left turn onto Hwy. 139 from northbound Hwy. 52 when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then crashed shortly before 1 p.m.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County held its annual Fall Fest Thursday afternoon. The family friendly event featured all kinds of activities and provided an interactive space for kids to learn about history. “We’re always trying to foster an interest in history, whether that’s just...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

30 Years Later: The Same Temperature Pattern

Earlier this week, Rochester almost broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 18th at Rochester International Airport (Tuesday morning). The record was 17°F, but we only managed to dip as low as 20°F. On Saturday, we hit 79°F at Rochester International Airport, where the record is 80°F, also set back in 1992. If you though the swing in temperatures this year was different. It isn’t even the biggest on record. We could also break a record Sunday. However, the record high for Sunday (77°F) was set back in 1963.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Hwy 14-Olmsted Co. Rd 3 median near Byron to temporarily close Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – Highway 14 motorists west of Rochester will encounter a short-term median closure at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the closure will be due to crews painting double yellow centerline stripes and triangular yield lines in the median as part of increased safety measures reminding motorists of traffic at the intersection.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner

CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
CRESCO, IA
1520 The Ticket

Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room

There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Wykoff clothing drive sees record turnout

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, people from Chatfield, to Stewartville, to Spring Valley had the chance to shop from mountains of clothing and household items. Everything was donated through the Wykoff United Methodist Church. What was once a small, free giveaway, is now almost too much to handle and spans over two days.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Retired RFD captain passes away

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced on Friday the passing of a former fire captain. Chuck Solseth, 57, passed away following a battle with cancer, according to RFD. Solseth joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired September 29, 2021 after the cancer diagnosis.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Bow hunting happening in public parks

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation reached out to the Rochester Archery Club for help controlling the rising deer population. The pilot program they created means this is the first year that bow hunters can hunt on public property. There are eleven parks in the city...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New Dean of Students announced for Riverland Community College

AUSTIN, Minn. – Riverland Community College is introducing its new Dean of Student Affairs. Oscar González began his new position at the beginning of the academic year in August and was most recently the Interim Accessibility Resource Director and Compliance Officer at Minnesota State University, Mankato. “Dean González...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire outside of a commercial business just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews arrived to find a number of wood piles and equipment on fire om the exterior of the building. After investigating the inside of the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy