Alan Jackson Delivers Legendary ‘Chattahoochee’ Performance on CMT AOTY Special: VIDEO

Alan Jackson‘s performance at the CMT Artists of the Year Award special was hotter than a hoochie-coochie, taking to the stage with a legendary performance of his iconic 1993 single “Chattahoochee.” The 63-year-old country star’s performance came as the singer-songwriter was presented CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award. Be sure to view the legendary artist’s memorable performance below.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Watch The Rock Sing Country Music on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the midst of one of the biggest press tours of his career. While The Rock is no stranger to franchise films, as he has had starring roles in Fast & Furious and G.I. Joe, this is the first time that the former WWE Champion is kickstarting a comic book project. Johnson is set to star as the titular character in Black Adam, a DC Comics story about an ancient Egyptian anti-hero who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Society. As he gears up for the film's worldwide release this Friday, The Rock has been making the rounds on talk shows to tout the fall blockbuster. His latest appearance took him to The Kelly Clarkson Show, which saw The Rock resurrect his singing voice for a duet with host Kelly Clarkson.
Loretta Lynn’s 15 Greatest Songs, From ‘Honky Tonk Girl’ to ‘The Pill’ to Her Jack White Collaboration

Forever defined by the ethos of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — the No. 1 country hit of 1970 that lent its title to her bestselling autobiography and the 1980 film that gave Sissy Spacek an Oscar — Loretta Lynn’s voice and music could never be confined. Lynn could be sweetly naturalistic and dewy on a song such as 1965’s “Blue Kentucky Girl,” then turn around and be curt and forceful on politicized tracks such as 1966’s Vietnam-themed “Dear Uncle Sam” and 1975’s birth-control anthem “The Pill.” She saved some self-assured cockiness for any track she rollickingly recorded with the words “honky...
