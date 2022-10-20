Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the midst of one of the biggest press tours of his career. While The Rock is no stranger to franchise films, as he has had starring roles in Fast & Furious and G.I. Joe, this is the first time that the former WWE Champion is kickstarting a comic book project. Johnson is set to star as the titular character in Black Adam, a DC Comics story about an ancient Egyptian anti-hero who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Society. As he gears up for the film's worldwide release this Friday, The Rock has been making the rounds on talk shows to tout the fall blockbuster. His latest appearance took him to The Kelly Clarkson Show, which saw The Rock resurrect his singing voice for a duet with host Kelly Clarkson.

5 DAYS AGO