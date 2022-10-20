City Hall staffer fired after slamming city’s migrant response, cops

A City Hall staffer was fired Wednesday after he was secretly recorded slamming Mayor Eric Adams ‘ handling of the flood of migrants entering the Big Apple.

Christopher Baugh, a member of Adams’ advance team, gave a withering critique of his boss in the undercover video recorded by the right-wing organization Project Veritas and released on Tuesday.

He said the influx of migrants coming in from Texas is causing the city to go broke and called their arrival in New York City “a very perilous situation.”

“And I don’t know that Eric Adams is capable enough to navigate it,” Baugh said in the recorded video.

He added that Adams has no plan to manage the growing number of new arrivals.

“We’re building a tent city. We’re parking these people in plastic tents on Randall’s Island,” Baugh said. “They’re not getting good stuff. We’re kicking them out of hotels because it’s tourist season and hotels want to raise their rates.

City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired on Wednesday after an interview revealed he slammed the city’s migrant crisis response. Chris Baugh/Facebook

“It’s a f–ked proposition any way you look at it,” he added.

A spokesperson for the mayor said Baugh was booted from City Hall for “disparaging first responders.”

Christopher Baugh was an aide to Mayor Adams until he was fired on Wednesday. Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA

Baugh was also recorded knocking cops by Project Veritas.

“Being a cop is like the cushiest gig in the city,” Baugh said. “Like, you might get shot, but otherwise it’s very good.”

He bashed police who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore lost their jobs.

The city opened its “tent city” on Wednesday, facing criticism from many including Baugh. Getty Images

“They [former NYPD officers] chose not to do a very, very harmless thing that protects the rest of society — f–k ’em,” he said. “I don’t give a s–t. They’re like ‘Wah, this is unfair’ — f–king deal with it.

“I have no sympathy for them,” Baugh added.

The mayor’s office downplayed Baugh’s role in City Hall, calling him “a low-level staffer who had no private or special access to the mayor” and said he was not hired by the Adams administration.

Project Veritas secretly interviewed Baugh, which was released on Tuesday. Project Veritas

“His comments today disparaging first responders are completely unacceptable, and we’ve terminated this employee effective immediately,” Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, said in a statement. “Mayor Adams will always stand up for our first responders and have their backs.”

Levy also denounced Project Veritas, calling the organization’s behavior “shameful.”

“Let’s also not forget that, time and again, Project Veritas has lied to spin false narratives and deceive the American people,” he said. “This is an enterprise run by a convicted criminal and one that admitted to lying about their identity and their intent just to secretly record and have conversations with this now-former employee.”

Baugh previously made headlines in July when he was mugged at gunpoint on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight.