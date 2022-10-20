To the editor: Flawed way of handling a shooting

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz got it wrong again, in reference to the shooting at the Whitmer-Central Catholic football game!

Saying there is a lot of blame to go around, Wade claimed, “there’s a policing failure, a government failure, a social failure, and family failure.” First, Wade blames it as a “policing failure?” The police locked the stadium down, the players and spectators were secured as was the scene and the emergency evacuation, and safety plans were handled superbly. No one else injured. Kudos to the police and staff involved.

Wade never mentioned or blamed the suspects who committed this hateful crime. No personal responsibility or accountability, heck no. Apparently, not their fault. No mention that Toledo will use all our resources to arrest these bad actors.

Instead, Wade had to go political and echo the Democrat mantra: abolish the 2nd Amendment and get rid of guns. Cities and states with the toughest gun laws have a very high crime. Criminals do not obey gun laws either.

Sadly, it didn’t seem that Wade cared that much about the three victims who were shot during this incident either. No prayers going out to the three individuals shot or the hundreds of attendees who were so frightened they may not be able to enjoy a simple high school football game ever again. Shame on you, Wade.

It is a time to get tough on crime and criminals, not make excuses for them.

REBECCA HUEBNER

South Toledo

Submit a letter to the editor

The measure for Biden

Every four years when an incumbent President is running for re-election the one question always raised is, “Are you better off than you were four years ago”? I looked at Joe Biden’s first two years in office with his build back better plan to try to figure out who could be considered winners and losers of the effects of his administration and policies.

The ones who are better off: Vladamir Putin for having access to oil which allowed him to wage war against Ukraine. Those who would have $10,000 student loan debt transferred to the taxpayers. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for not being held accountable for the open border policy, even though they all claimed it was closed. The Biden enterprise, and particularly Hunter Biden. The secretaries of energy and transportation for being able to afford electric vehicles and telling Americans to go buy one. Solar panel companies, particularly in China. 87,000 new IRS employees. The Chinese and the Iranians, and Al-Qaeda, fentanyl manufacturers and distributors and the cartels of human trafficking. Politicians who cut police funding but have private security for themselves, at the expense of their constituents. Pro-school choice. Hypocrites of the sanctuary cities when relocating illegals. The elites.

Worse off: Students who paid off their loans. Students who had their schools closed. Parents who objected to critical race theory and were called terrorists. The English language being pre-empted by the Woke vernacular, personal pronouns. Females who have to compete against biological males in sporting contests. Americans who have had to pay for higher energy prices. All shoppers who have had to endure the inflationary policies of this administration. The workers in the energy sector who lost their jobs when the Keystone pipeline was ended. All of the towns in the border states who have had to tolerate all of the illegal aliens coming into their areas just so the liberals can eventually get more people to vote for them. America’s national security. Professional tennis players who have to have vaccinations to enter the country, but it is not required of illegals to be vaccinated. Those cities who lost police due to defunding. The constitution. Those on fixed incomes and those with 401K’s and IRA’s. American work ethic.

Worst off: The people of Ukraine, the women of Afghanistan, the military men and women who lost their lives during the Afghanistan withdrawal and their families. The families who buried the victims of fentanyl poisoning.

It looks as if having 50 years of political experience, as Joe Biden has, offers little effect on managing an effective government when the overwhelmingly elite, liberal agenda is climate change. It’s obvious what has happened in two years. Regime change is likely next.

PATRICK SEITZ

Oregon

Michigan debate

I listened to the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday night (Oct. 13) and then read the Blade article the next morning. The Blade’s Associated Press article focused only on the abortion discussion. Gretchen Whitmer is in favor of Proposal 3 and Tudor Dixon opposes it. The language of Proposal 3 is available for review today. Voters should review it and prepare to vote on it.

What is disturbing is that’s the ONLY issue The Blade wrote about. The roughly one hour debate covered a multitude of concerns: handling of the pandemic, education, taxes, crime, police, budget surplus, Line 5 shutdown, roads, EVs, small business, unemployment benefit fraud, and much more. To write an article describing a debate and only cover one issue is disturbing.

I recommend all Michigan voters watch the recorded debate, pre-read the ballot issues, and otherwise learn who and what they are deciding on. The Blade needs to realize that most voters are not one-issue voters. The Blade has a responsibility to inform readers. To withhold information shows clear bias.

There will be another debate before months end. I implore citizens of Michigan to watch it. Don’t wait for the news story the following day!

ROB STOIBER

Temperance, Mich.

50th EPA anniversary

This year is the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A task force created by Gov. John Gilligan to identify the environmental problems in Ohio made recommendations to rectify those problems in a report that was published in 1971 and resulted in the creation of OEPA. The agency’s creation on Oct. 23, 1972 was a turning point for Ohio’s environment. Our streams and lakes weren’t fishable nor swimmable and in most cases not a safe source for drinking water. Some even were flammable. Skies were hazy most of the time and illegal dumps were scattered in every county.

Fifty years later, our skies are clear and the majority of our streams and lakes are meeting clean water standards.

As we celebrate this anniversary, we should acknowledge the unsung heroes at OEPA who overcame difficult technical and political obstacles in order to make Ohio’s waters, air, and land safe for people to enjoy and use.

GEORGE ELMARAGHY

Columbus

Rise in Social Security

It is difficult for me to get excited about the largest increase in many years.

Why? Because there is no mention of the large amount that will be taken out for Medicare that will make it much smaller as did the 1 to 2 percent year after year.

SHARON ZAHN-DAVIS

South Toledo