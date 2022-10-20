ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: It’s not ‘we the pols’

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPRa1_0ifqOP6100

Since 1851 the Ohio Constitution has said “all political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal protection and benefit and they have the right to alter reform or abolish the same, whenever they deem it necessary.”

The Constitution of the United States begins, “we the people” and affirms that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens.

The foundational documents of our nation and state acknowledge that government legitimacy is based on acquiesence to public will.

Read more Blade editorials

It’s important to remember these elemental facts upon which we’ve built our society as the Republican leaders of the Ohio General Assembly, both lawyers, attempt to usurp the will of citizens and gain sole authority over congressional redistricting.

House Speaker Robert Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman have appealed the disputed Ohio congressional districts to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Lima lawmakers argue that the U.S. Constitution gives the legislature sole authority over the “time, place and manner” of selecting congressional representatives.

They argue the Ohio Supreme Court has no authority in congressional redistricting, even though a 2018 voter-passed Ohio constitutional amendment made sweeping change to the redistricting process.

Ohio voters made clear in the state constitution that congressional districts could not favor one party over the other and that government units could not be unduly split.

When the Ohio Supreme Court ruled split districts in Hamilton, Cuyahoga, and Summit counties were created to favor Republicans, Mr. Cupp and Mr. Huffman argued those constitutional restrictions only applied to districts drawn by the General Assembly. The state supreme court ruled the constitutional protection against gerrymandering also applies to boundaries drawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Now Mr. Cupp and Mr. Huffman want to push the Ohio Supreme Court out of the process and make the Ohio Constitution impotent on congressional redistricting.

Boiled down to the bare essentials, Ohio lawmakers want to retain the right to draw districts for the political advantage of the party in power.

This, despite the clear fact that both the Ohio General Assembly and the U.S. Supreme Court have their lawful authority as a grant from citizens who have clearly expressed their will.

A state legislature required to operate within the confines of a state constitution when setting the “time, place and manner,” of picking congressional representatives can be trusted.

Surely, this is what the founders who built meticulous checks and balances on power into the U.S. Constitution envisioned.

A state legislature unbound by state constitutional restrictions enacted, passed by voters with a strongly expressed opinion on their desire for fairness in congressional redistricting, cannot be trusted and will not be trusted by citizens.

A U.S. Supreme Court that breaks new legal ground with a decision putting politicians before “we the people,” would be breaking faith with the entire purpose of the constitution they interpret.

The constitutional clause Mr. Cupp and Mr. Huffman cite also gives Congress the authority to change the time and manner of selecting members.

If the U.S. Supreme Court gives the Ohio Legislature the redistricting power Mr. Cupp and Mr. Huffman seek, Congress must take it away, right away.

State legislatures must not be unbound from state constitutions.

