Spokane County, WA

#4ThePeople: Spokane County commissioner election changes this year

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in Spokane County, people will only be voting for county commissioners from their district.

House Bill 2887 , which passed back in 2018, made it so all Washington counties that have a population over 400,000 will have a district-based county commission structure.

This year, 10 total county commissioner candidates are vying for your vote.

“We’re a growing community, and we needed a system of governance that matches our growing needs as a community,” said Rep. Marcus Riccelli. He sponsored the bill.

Here are the candidates that will be on your ballot:

inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
SPOKANE, WA
‘A matter of weeks’: More services on their way to the Trent Resource Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night’s city council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Revive, a local organization that will help get more services on-site at the Trent Resource Center. The Trent shelter has been open for a little over a month now. When the shelter first opened, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said that eventually, she would like to...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

BOCC denies appeal for road validation

WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Sheriff Knezovich requests audits into city, state agencies working with local homeless providers

SPOKANE, Wash. –Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s investigation into fraud allegations surrounding homeless funding is moving forward. Knezovich sent a letter to the Washington State Auditor last week asking for audits of financing and communications regarding Camp Hope, along with Jewels Helpings Hands and the Guardians.  He wants the audits to cover the time from December of last year when...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State issuing new identification to Camp Hope residents

Staff from the Washington State Department of Health and the Department of Licensing are on the site of the site of Camp Hope this week. They’re issuing new birth certificates and state ID cards to the residents of the state’s largest homeless encampment, located in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood next to Interstate 90.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane County to use over $6 million in ARP funds for affordable housing projects

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution directing $6,381,799 from the Federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act for affordable, long-term housing. Here’s where that funding will go: $1 million to Spokane County Fire District 10 for entry-level volunteer first responder housing $1.7 million to Habitat for Humanity Spokane for housing with an emphasis on establishing...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it

Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
