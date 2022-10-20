4ThePeople: Spokane County commissioner election changes this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in Spokane County, people will only be voting for county commissioners from their district.

House Bill 2887 , which passed back in 2018, made it so all Washington counties that have a population over 400,000 will have a district-based county commission structure.

This year, 10 total county commissioner candidates are vying for your vote.

“We’re a growing community, and we needed a system of governance that matches our growing needs as a community,” said Rep. Marcus Riccelli. He sponsored the bill.

Here are the candidates that will be on your ballot:

