PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Serrano, CIF Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
PREVIEW: CIF Girls’ Volleyball Second Round
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. A pair of Moore League girls’ volleyball teams will resume their playoff journeys on Saturday in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs. The...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football at Compton, Wilson vs Lakewood, Jordan vs Cabrillo, St. Anthony vs Harvard-Westlake
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Wilson and Lakewood, Long Beach Poly and Compton, Jordan and Cabrillo, and St. Anthony and Harvard-Westlake. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. PREVIEW: Wilson and Millikan are back in...
Football: Long Beach Poly New California Wins Leader After Compton Shutout
The Long Beach Poly team was in a celebratory mood Friday night in Compton. The Jackrabbits beat Compton for the program’s 807th win in history, making Poly the new all-time wins leader in California history, according to Cal-Hi Sports’ record book. The victory officially puts Poly one win up on Bakersfield High. The Jackrabbits dominated every phase of the game in an impressive 49-0 win, which saw the clock run for the entire second half.
CIF Girls’ Volleyball: Wilson Sweeps Past Serrano Into Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Saturday’s second round match between Serrano and Wilson was moved up...
Football: Lakewood Stifles Wilson For Crucial League Win
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Friday night’s meeting between Lakewood (4-5, 3-2) and Wilson (3-6, 3-3) had all the makings of a playoff atmosphere. Both...
PHOTOS: Lakewood vs. Wilson, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Football
LIVE UPDATES: Wilson vs. Bonita CIF Volleyball, Long Beach Poly at Chino Hills, St. Anthony at Roosevelt
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have live score updates from the first CIF Southern Section playoff matches for Wilson, Poly and St. Anthony when they start at 6 p.m. TONIGHT:...
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Compton Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
Football: Jordan Scores Big Win Over Cabrillo
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Jordan needed a win Friday night. After a shaky month of football that featured three close losses, the Panthers got a much-needed victory to...
Vets Jaquez, Campbell anchor UCLA roster of star newcomers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pair of five-star recruits are sure to turn heads at UCLA this season. In an era when freshmen burn brightest, however, it’s two seniors who could prove invaluable to the eighth-ranked Bruins’ NCAA title hopes. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are back for their fourth seasons in Westwood, a couple of battle-tested veterans who arrived at the same time as coach Mick Cronin to rebuild a program that owns a record 11 national championships. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament in 2020, when the Bruins were riding a hot streak in March. Jaquez and Campbell helped them to a Final Four appearance in 2021. UCLA lost to North Carolina by seven points in the regional semifinals last season. The Bruins were 27-8 and finished second in the Pac-12 at 15-5 last season. They defended their home court well, winning 14 of 15 games.
