Maverick Insider: No. 2 Minnesota State aims to extend win streak at No. 8 SCSU
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, Mike Hastings. The trio breaks down the series sweep of the at-the-time No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and previews the next...
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
Janesville’s Metta Meditation Center helps visitors find the right setting
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - One key to meditation is having the right setting. That’s the goal behind a local retreat center. Lisa and Kelsey recently had the chance to. check out this little-known gem, Metta Meditation Center, a retreat center in Janesville, right on Lake Elysian.
2020 Snow in Mankato
Staying healthy while staying home: Unique remedies and recommendations
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cold and flu season is here and while prevention is the best defense, what do we do when symptoms hit? While over-the-counter medication options are more common, Kelsey and Lisa learned of many other unique, at-home remedies when they spoke to Jennifer Kolter of Henderson Healing Hub.
Project for Teens: Peer to peer education program promotes confidence
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a local organization that strives to reach youth in our area at a young age; to help instill confidence and values to help them navigate middle and high school. Project for Teens is a peer to peer education program that involves approximately 180 10-12th...
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
Pumpkin patches prepare for end of the season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Little Green Wagon and Autumn Acres are two of many pumpkin patches around the Mankato Area. With recent freezing temperatures, their crops have felt the impact. “We’ve been growing pumpkins for about 13 years. We haven’t seen this many cold temps and these extreme cold temps...
MnDOT: Expect delays during railroad work on Hwy 99
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists driving through St. Peter on Highway 99 today expect some delays. MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the Minnesota River bridge and should wrap up by the end of the day today. Crews will be directing...
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
Winter yardwork: Getting it done before the spring thaw
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
NEW ULM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO GAS LINE INCIDENT
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out Wedneday evening for the report of a gas line that was hit. According to chief Paul Macho, a gas service line was hit at 5th North and Washington Streets. Fire crews were on scene for about 45 minutes while Public Utilities repaired the line. An out-of-town contractor hit the line. No injuries were reported.
Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
