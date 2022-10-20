Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treat gone wrong, Henderson parents find medicine in child’s candy bag
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was contacted by concerned parents whose children had attended the East Heights Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat event on Thursday night. Reports say, many parents found antacid and pain-relief medicine when checking their child’s candy bags after the event. The school...
Gov. Andy Beshear helps dedicate Ohio County homes to tornado survivors
Gov. Andy Beshear helps dedicate Ohio County homes to tornado survivors.
Haunted trail scares up donations for families in need
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- There’s nothing like Autumn in the Tri-State. The leaves are changing colors as they fall, the air at those Friday night football games is crisp, and there are plenty of places to get properly spooked before Halloween. Back for the first time since 2018, Terror...
Gibson County Animal Services host open house
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Animal Services would like to invite you to their annual open house and vendor fair. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, and door prizes. Free chili, sweets and hotdogs will be available as well.
Beautiful Very Warm Weekend Underway
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-81. Winds S 15-25 SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 53-61 (East to West…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 78-82. Winds SSE 15-25 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.
