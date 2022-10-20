Read full article on original website
Related
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
phillyvoice.com
School District of Philadelphia considers adding more 'phone-free' classrooms
The School District of Philadelphia is deciding whether to lock up more phones in classrooms across the city. It wouldn't be as simple as shutting confiscated cells in a drawer. The district is considering investing in locking phone pouches, which teachers would distribute at the start of class and return at the end, holding the "key" — in this case, an unlocking magnet — the entire time.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift
Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly superintendent promises to end ineffective programs as part of strategic plan
The School District of Philadelphia lacks a clear “theory of action” when it comes to raising student achievement, according to a report from Superintendent Tony Watlington’s transition team. “When initiatives are launched, they rarely go to scale as they come from separate departments in the central office...
NBC Philadelphia
Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination
Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it...
Philly housing initiative seeks to mint 5,000 homeowners of color
Philadelphia will use a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help raise the city’s share of homeowners of color. The “Philly 5 by 25” initiative will provide grants to help households of color cover down payments and closing costs. It’ll also support housing counselors, help people with tangled titles, and leverage funding for the development of affordable housing, among other objectives.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
Queen Village neighborhood holds meeting on safety following latest shooting
Homeowners and renters in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood brought their concerns about crime directly to the people in charge.
2 Delaware County Businesses Named Top 100 Places to Work in U.S. by Fortune Magazine
Two Delaware County businesses made Fortune Magazine’s 2021 top 100 Places to Work in the US, despite disruptions from the pandemic, writes Michael Tanenbaum for phillyvoice.com. Newtown Township-based IT company, SAP America, moved up to No. 29, moving up 30 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 59.
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
pennbets.com
Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons
Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 9410 Krewstown Road in Bustletown, Northeast Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, single-family residence at 9410 Krewstown Road in Krewstown, Northeast Philadelphia. The development will replace a building located on the east side of the block between Krewstown Road and Gregg Street. FMFM LLC is the property owner. Fialco LLC Engineers is responsible for the designs. Permits list Ronald Ormsby as the contractor and construction cost of $178,000.
Comments / 0