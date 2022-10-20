Rutherford, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Paterson Eastside football clinched a winning record in more ways than one against Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Thursday night in Wayne. Five of the Ghosts’ eight regular-season games were decided by a single possession, and they were able to head to the postseason on the right side of a .500 record and with some solid momentum after a 7-6 victory in a defensive struggle in Wayne.

