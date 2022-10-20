Read full article on original website
Eagles earn No. 1 seed in football sectional playoffs
The Eden Prairie Eagles have earned the top seed in Class 6A, Section 6 for the upcoming football playoffs. The Eagles (6-2) will play Eastview (1-7), the No. 8 seed from Section 3, in the first round on Friday, Oct. 28, at Aerie Stadium in Eden Prairie. Coming into the final week of the regular [...]
Regular season ends with loss for EP volleyball
Eden Prairie volleyball (15-12) closed out the regular season at home on Thursday evening with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-19) loss against the eighth-ranked Eagan Wildcats (13-9). Eagan was lights out at the service line in the first set. The Wildcats recorded six aces and gave the Eagles fits all evening. Junior Ava Bertsch tallied [...]
Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
Hudson Star-Observer
Late score lifts Hudson over DCE in D1 playoff opener
Hudson clawed back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to score three second half touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining, to defeat D.C. Everest 20-16 in a Division 1, Level 1 playoff game in Hudson Friday night. Justin Robey’s third touchdown run of the game from eight yards out...
Watch: Gophers' Pitlick scores, throws stick into stands
Pitlick was hit with a 10-minute misconduct penalty.
Minnesota Football Playoffs Begin Tuesday for Most Area Teams
The Faribault Falcons will make a long road trip Tuesday while the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team is the #2 seed in Section 1A meaning home cooking for them. The Falcons are the #6 seed in Section 2AAAA which means they go to Willmar because the top two seeds in their section get byes.
mnwrestlinghub.com
Stillwater's Rogotzke takes on nation and wins
Other Minnesotans finished in the top 10 of their classes at the Super 32 Tournament. Ryder Rogotzke, right, shown during the state tournament last spring, was a winner at the Super 32 tournament last week. (Jeff Lawler, Special to the Star Tribune)
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away
Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
fox9.com
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase
The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
