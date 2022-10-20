ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Regular season ends with loss for EP volleyball

Eden Prairie volleyball (15-12) closed out the regular season at home on Thursday evening with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-19) loss against the eighth-ranked Eagan Wildcats (13-9). Eagan was lights out at the service line in the first set. The Wildcats recorded six aces and gave the Eagles fits all evening. Junior Ava Bertsch tallied [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Late score lifts Hudson over DCE in D1 playoff opener

Hudson clawed back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to score three second half touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining, to defeat D.C. Everest 20-16 in a Division 1, Level 1 playoff game in Hudson Friday night. Justin Robey’s third touchdown run of the game from eight yards out...
HUDSON, WI
mnwrestlinghub.com

Stillwater's Rogotzke takes on nation and wins

Other Minnesotans finished in the top 10 of their classes at the Super 32 Tournament. Ryder Rogotzke, right, shown during the state tournament last spring, was a winner at the Super 32 tournament last week. (Jeff Lawler, Special to the Star Tribune)
STILLWATER, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota

Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away

Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
MONTGOMERY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
CRYSTAL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP performance team shows its moves at metro showcase

The Eden Prairie Performance Team (EPPT) delivered three high-octane performances as it hosted several metro area dance teams at a showcase on Oct. 8. Held on a sunny autumn day at Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) Aerie Stadium, the event also featured Blaine Dance Team, Chaska Fall Performance Team, Edina Junior Varsity and Varsity Hornettes, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
