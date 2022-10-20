ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Cat Country 102.9

THREE DEAD AFTER SHOOTING ON MURPHY AVENUE IN BILLINGS

Breaking from the Billings Police Department, officers responded to report of gunshots at the 4600 Block of Murphy Ave. 3 subjects were located deceased upon arrival. Billings PD Detectives are. on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. According to Billings PD, there is no threat to the public. This article...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Names of those involved in Billings murder/suicide released

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has released the names of those involved in a murder/suicide in Billings. The victims include 38-year-old Melissa Darling and 11-year-old William Darling III, who were both died from multiple gunshot wounds. William Darling Jr., 39, died from a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE:...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence

It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?

It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Daily Montanan

Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant

Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAUREL, MT
NBCMontana

Montana VA to provide 2 drug takeback locations

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is providing two drop off locations for the public dispose off unneeded medications to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction. The drop off locations will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic in Billings on Oct....
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Affordable housing units help low-income families in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home

This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy