KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Family remembers victims of Billings South Side shooting
A family of three were found dead in their homes around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a suspected double homicide-suicide on Billings' southside.
THREE DEAD AFTER SHOOTING ON MURPHY AVENUE IN BILLINGS
Breaking from the Billings Police Department, officers responded to report of gunshots at the 4600 Block of Murphy Ave. 3 subjects were located deceased upon arrival. Billings PD Detectives are. on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. According to Billings PD, there is no threat to the public. This article...
KULR8
Names of those involved in Billings murder/suicide released
Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has released the names of those involved in a murder/suicide in Billings. The victims include 38-year-old Melissa Darling and 11-year-old William Darling III, who were both died from multiple gunshot wounds. William Darling Jr., 39, died from a gunshot wound to the head. UPDATE:...
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
Police: Child among victims in Billings South Side murder/suicide
Police said Thursday morning the shooting on the Billings South Side was a double murder/suicide and a child was among the victims.
Update: Victim, now suspect, charged in false report of shooting in Billings
----------------------------------------------------- Billings Police Department responded to a male reporting he had been shot by an unknown suspect. On arrival, Billings Police found the male victim to have a single gunshot wound to their leg. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect has...
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
‘I Wish I Had an Answer But I Don’t': Paul Comments on Saddening Billings Violence
It seems that every day now we have some kind of violent crime occur somewhere. It's not just happening in what used to be called the bad part of town. Just last night there was a triple shooting out on Murphy Lane that left three people dead. The night before there was a stabbing that left one man injured and police have the suspect in custody. It goes on and on.
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?
It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant
Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Montana VA to provide 2 drug takeback locations
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is providing two drop off locations for the public dispose off unneeded medications to help prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction. The drop off locations will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic in Billings on Oct....
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dear Dog Owners of Billings, Please Don’t Do This With Your Dog.
Okay okay, that last thing dog owners wanna hear is me blabbing about their awful habits they’ve taught their dogs. But here we are. I live near Centennial Dog Park off 32nd St West. And sometimes when I walk my dog in my neighborhood, I notice people do not leash their dogs.
KULR8
17-year-old high school student becomes the first female to compete in professional Team Roping
BILLINGS, Mt: In the magic city, a 17-year-old high school student will become the first female to perform in the team breakaway roping event on Thursday night alongside rodeo professionals. Top Montana high school rodeo athletes face tough competition throughout the year for the opportunity to perform with professional athletes.
KULR8
Affordable housing units help low-income families in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most.
This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home
This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
