Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

New: Iconic restaurant turns 22, celebrates with 22-cent mojitos in Palm Beach County

Happy birthday to a restaurant that combines vintage and hipster, romance and surrealism, all in a setting that twinkles by night beneath a splendid banyan tree. Dada turns 22 today, Oct. 22. The funky restaurant, which inhabits Delray Beach’s 1920s-era Tarrimore house, will celebrate with 22-cent mojitos Saturday night (9 to 11 p.m.) and $22 entrees all day.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Spooktacular Fun At The Mall At Wellington Green

Rustle up your little cats and bats for some ghoulish holiday fun, food and fabulous frights happening at the Mall at Wellington Green. Mommy & Me Costume Party — Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set your holiday GPS for the Mall at Wellington Green for a free spectacular spookfest! Head over to the Grand Court for a pre-Halloween event for preschoolers and stroller moms. Dress up in your cutest costume and enjoy Halloween games, sweet treats, fun photo opportunities and a chance to meet your favorite costume characters.
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The Related Cos. planning a future for West Palm Beach; could it include Temple Israel?

As chief executive of Related Urban, the mixed-use arm of the Related Cos., Ken Himmel said the company always is thinking about how one use can feed off of another. Consequently, medical offices could come to the Reflections office center on S. Australian Avenue, on downtown West Palm Beach's western boundary along Clear Lake. Related is part of a group that bought the two-tower Reflections office complex in February.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour

The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
idesignarch.com

Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis

This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology

Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie

Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

