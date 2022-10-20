Read full article on original website
Related
New: Iconic restaurant turns 22, celebrates with 22-cent mojitos in Palm Beach County
Happy birthday to a restaurant that combines vintage and hipster, romance and surrealism, all in a setting that twinkles by night beneath a splendid banyan tree. Dada turns 22 today, Oct. 22. The funky restaurant, which inhabits Delray Beach’s 1920s-era Tarrimore house, will celebrate with 22-cent mojitos Saturday night (9 to 11 p.m.) and $22 entrees all day.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
gotowncrier.com
Spooktacular Fun At The Mall At Wellington Green
Rustle up your little cats and bats for some ghoulish holiday fun, food and fabulous frights happening at the Mall at Wellington Green. Mommy & Me Costume Party — Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set your holiday GPS for the Mall at Wellington Green for a free spectacular spookfest! Head over to the Grand Court for a pre-Halloween event for preschoolers and stroller moms. Dress up in your cutest costume and enjoy Halloween games, sweet treats, fun photo opportunities and a chance to meet your favorite costume characters.
Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily
Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
The Related Cos. planning a future for West Palm Beach; could it include Temple Israel?
As chief executive of Related Urban, the mixed-use arm of the Related Cos., Ken Himmel said the company always is thinking about how one use can feed off of another. Consequently, medical offices could come to the Reflections office center on S. Australian Avenue, on downtown West Palm Beach's western boundary along Clear Lake. Related is part of a group that bought the two-tower Reflections office complex in February.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
floridaweekly.com
Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour
The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year The post Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
idesignarch.com
Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis
This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
floridaweekly.com
Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology
Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach teen who ran into a burning apartment to save neighbor is recognized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It appears 18-year-old Jah'ere Robinson has what it takes to become a firefighter. The Riviera Beach teenager didn't hesitate to help when his neighbor cried out for help on the night of Aug. 1. Local heroes: Good Samaritans who saved unconscious driver reunited with her,...
Early voting begins Monday: Here is a guide to help you cast that ballot.
Early voting begins across Palm Beach County on Monday. Want to skip the lines? You can make an appointment, and see a sample ballot, at www.pbcelections.org. What do you need to...
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
tamaractalk.com
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
Comments / 0