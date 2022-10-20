Rustle up your little cats and bats for some ghoulish holiday fun, food and fabulous frights happening at the Mall at Wellington Green. Mommy & Me Costume Party — Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set your holiday GPS for the Mall at Wellington Green for a free spectacular spookfest! Head over to the Grand Court for a pre-Halloween event for preschoolers and stroller moms. Dress up in your cutest costume and enjoy Halloween games, sweet treats, fun photo opportunities and a chance to meet your favorite costume characters.

WELLINGTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO