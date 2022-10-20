Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Ugly! Yankees on life support after Astros destroy them in ALCS Game 3
NEW YORK — Studies suggest that brain activity may continue for several minutes after you’re declared dead. This Yankees season will last until the Houston Astros inevitably beat them one more time. But, for all intents and purposes, the Yankees’ season flatlined in the sixth inning of a...
Yankees shut out by Astros 5-0 in Game 3 of ALCS; now one loss away from being swept
The Yankees dropped Game 3 of the ALCS with a loss to the Astros, and are now in danger of being swept on Sunday.
Astros shut out Yankees to take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and five relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Houston Astros shut out the host
numberfire.com
Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka sitting ALCS Game 3 for New York on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 248 plate appearances this season,...
MLB Playoffs: Yankees fall 3-2 to the Astros in ALCS Game 2
Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.
MLB
A familiar foe, Vázquez does it all vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Astros manager Dusty Baker made it known after Saturday’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium that Martín Maldonado isn’t the team’s only great catcher. The skipper pointed out that Christian Vázquez can hold his own, too.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick. The...
MLB
The key to Hader's dominance this postseason
The Padres need to find a way to get the ball back into Josh Hader's hands. Hader has found his fastball, and it's made him the postseason's most dominant closer. The left-hander has closed out five of San Diego's six postseason wins -- earning the save in four of them -- and the Padres now need three wins in a row to make it to the World Series. But the Phillies have kept Hader off the mound since Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
MLB
Call to bullpen backfires after Cole gets in a jam
NEW YORK -- Yankee Stadium fell into a collective sigh of shock and exasperation when manager Aaron Boone pointed to the bullpen after Gerrit Cole loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth. The Yankees’ ace had kept the Astros in check for most of Game 3 of the...
MLB
Harper's vision for Phillies on the verge of reality
PHILADELPHIA -- “You're always remembered for winning, and what better place to do it than Philly? This place is somewhere where fans and blue-collar people thrive on winning and thrive on being a family.” -- Bryce Harper (March 2, 2019) Nearly four years ago, Harper made the life-altering...
MLB
Longest win streaks to start a postseason
The adage of being hot at the right time has long been a prominent element of postseason baseball, and nobody is hotter right now than the Astros, who took a commanding 3-0 American League Championship Series lead over the Yankees with a 5-0 victory in New York on Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the playoffs this October.
MLB
Yanks need epic comeback to 'slay the dragon'
NEW YORK -- The walk toward the mound seemed to transpire in slow motion, Aaron Boone measuring each step across the infield grass as he approached the gaggle of Yankees clustered around Gerrit Cole. The bases were loaded with none out, and seemingly with some hesitation, the manager extended his right finger to summon a fresh arm.
MLB
Teams with the best records in a postseason
Winning the World Series is hard. But some teams have made it look easier than others. Only one team has run the table in the postseason in the Divisional Era (since 1969): the 1976 Reds (7-0). However, no team has had an undefeated postseason run since the Wild Card Era began in 1995, making the path to a World Series championship longer.
MLB
Astros ride all-around dominance to 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK -- When the Astros came to Yankee Stadium in June and split four games with the Yankees, it wasn’t really a true indication of how much they had dominated. Houston never trailed at any point in the four games, with the exception of two walk-off swings by Aaron Judge that kept the Yankees from being swept.
MLB
Altuve snaps historic postseason hitless streak in G3
NEW YORK -- As the Astros have been saying all along, it was only a matter of time for Jose Altuve. Houston’s All-Star second baseman may have set a Major League record for the longest hitless streak to start a postseason, but it came to an end on Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium when Altuve sliced a double into the right-field corner off Yankees starter -- and former teammate -- Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning of the Astros’ 5-0 win in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
MLB
Padres' pitching struggles push them to edge of elimination
PHILADELPHIA -- A week ago, in the aftermath of their National League Division Series victory over the Dodgers, the Padres set about mapping out plans for Philadelphia. Pitching-wise, at least, the NLCS seemed fairly straightforward. With one caveat: Game 4 would be a challenge. • NLCS Game 5, presented by...
MLB
McCullers excited to start G4 in baseball's 'mecca'
NEW YORK -- No matter what he does during the rest of his career, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series -- in which he famously threw 24 consecutive curveballs while tossing four scoreless innings in relief to clinch the pennant -- will be one of his most memorable moments.
Comments / 0