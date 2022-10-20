ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

numberfire.com

Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting ALCS Game 3 for New York on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 248 plate appearances this season,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

A familiar foe, Vázquez does it all vs. Yanks

NEW YORK -- Astros manager Dusty Baker made it known after Saturday’s 5-0 victory in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium that Martín Maldonado isn’t the team’s only great catcher. The skipper pointed out that Christian Vázquez can hold his own, too.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

The key to Hader's dominance this postseason

The Padres need to find a way to get the ball back into Josh Hader's hands. Hader has found his fastball, and it's made him the postseason's most dominant closer. The left-hander has closed out five of San Diego's six postseason wins -- earning the save in four of them -- and the Padres now need three wins in a row to make it to the World Series. But the Phillies have kept Hader off the mound since Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Call to bullpen backfires after Cole gets in a jam

NEW YORK -- Yankee Stadium fell into a collective sigh of shock and exasperation when manager Aaron Boone pointed to the bullpen after Gerrit Cole loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth. The Yankees’ ace had kept the Astros in check for most of Game 3 of the...
HOMER, NY
MLB

Harper's vision for Phillies on the verge of reality

PHILADELPHIA -- “You're always remembered for winning, and what better place to do it than Philly? This place is somewhere where fans and blue-collar people thrive on winning and thrive on being a family.” -- Bryce Harper (March 2, 2019) Nearly four years ago, Harper made the life-altering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Longest win streaks to start a postseason

The adage of being hot at the right time has long been a prominent element of postseason baseball, and nobody is hotter right now than the Astros, who took a commanding 3-0 American League Championship Series lead over the Yankees with a 5-0 victory in New York on Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the playoffs this October.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Yanks need epic comeback to 'slay the dragon'

NEW YORK -- The walk toward the mound seemed to transpire in slow motion, Aaron Boone measuring each step across the infield grass as he approached the gaggle of Yankees clustered around Gerrit Cole. The bases were loaded with none out, and seemingly with some hesitation, the manager extended his right finger to summon a fresh arm.
MLB

Teams with the best records in a postseason

Winning the World Series is hard. But some teams have made it look easier than others. Only one team has run the table in the postseason in the Divisional Era (since 1969): the 1976 Reds (7-0). However, no team has had an undefeated postseason run since the Wild Card Era began in 1995, making the path to a World Series championship longer.
MLB

Astros ride all-around dominance to 3-0 ALCS lead

NEW YORK -- When the Astros came to Yankee Stadium in June and split four games with the Yankees, it wasn’t really a true indication of how much they had dominated. Houston never trailed at any point in the four games, with the exception of two walk-off swings by Aaron Judge that kept the Yankees from being swept.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Altuve snaps historic postseason hitless streak in G3

NEW YORK -- As the Astros have been saying all along, it was only a matter of time for Jose Altuve. Houston’s All-Star second baseman may have set a Major League record for the longest hitless streak to start a postseason, but it came to an end on Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium when Altuve sliced a double into the right-field corner off Yankees starter -- and former teammate -- Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning of the Astros’ 5-0 win in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Padres' pitching struggles push them to edge of elimination

PHILADELPHIA -- A week ago, in the aftermath of their National League Division Series victory over the Dodgers, the Padres set about mapping out plans for Philadelphia. Pitching-wise, at least, the NLCS seemed fairly straightforward. With one caveat: Game 4 would be a challenge. • NLCS Game 5, presented by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

McCullers excited to start G4 in baseball's 'mecca'

NEW YORK -- No matter what he does during the rest of his career, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series -- in which he famously threw 24 consecutive curveballs while tossing four scoreless innings in relief to clinch the pennant -- will be one of his most memorable moments.
HOUSTON, TX

