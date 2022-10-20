Read full article on original website
State of the market: More homes on the market as months of supply jumps 60%
The days of intense bidding wars, and few homes for buyers to choose from in South Florida, are coming to a slow end. The South Florida real estate market is becoming a different market than the one buyers (and sellers) have been used to over the past two years. Homes are taking longer to sell, buyers have more options, and fewer sales are taking place. “I think the slowdown is becoming more ...
More Floridians going solar since Hurricane Ian
The Solar United Neighbors co-op has over 50 new members who recently went solar following Hurricane Ian, hoping to deter a power outage in the event of another big storm.
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
The Related Cos. planning a future for West Palm Beach; could it include Temple Israel?
As chief executive of Related Urban, the mixed-use arm of the Related Cos., Ken Himmel said the company always is thinking about how one use can feed off of another. Consequently, medical offices could come to the Reflections office center on S. Australian Avenue, on downtown West Palm Beach's western boundary along Clear Lake. Related is part of a group that bought the two-tower Reflections office complex in February.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology
Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
Riviera Beach budget grows to $159.6 million with more money for police, fire and housing
Riviera Beach's $159.6 million budget for 2023 includes more money for police and fire services, as well as more money for the agency it uses for redevelopment and affordable housing. The budget, which went into effect on Oct. 1 and goes through Sept. 30, includes about $93.3 million in operating...
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
ICYMI: Palm Beach County played host to a fiery, feisty US senatorial debate
ICYMI: Palm Beach County played host to a fiery, feisty US senatorial debate. In case you missed it, or "ICYMI" for you social media mavens, there was a Florida senatorial debate right here in river city this past week between incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and challenger U.S. Rep. Val Demings.
Coral Springs Teenager Accused of Bank Fraud
An 18-year-old Coral Springs woman is facing fraud charges, accused of depositing a counterfeit check into a bank account using a company’s name and then trying to make a withdrawal. Paris La’Bertha Taylor went to a TD Bank in Pompano Beach about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and deposited a Core...
Martin County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump for Second Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Straight Month
MIAMI — Martin County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and the Martin County market remains resilient even with rising mortgage rates and now...
Early voting begins Monday: Here is a guide to help you cast that ballot.
Early voting begins across Palm Beach County on Monday. Want to skip the lines? You can make an appointment, and see a sample ballot, at www.pbcelections.org. What do you need to...
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?
Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County.
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
