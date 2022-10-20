Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Winds, dry conditions drive multiple fires west of Muscatine on Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A combination of low humidity and strong winds likely lead to fire spreading across parts of rural Muscatine County on Friday afternoon and evening. At around 10:44 a.m. on Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were sent to a report of a fire in the vicinity of 1980 Mound Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the hay bales that were on fire, and left the scene by 1:00 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
ourquadcities.com
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
ourquadcities.com
2nd annual Oktoberfest is at Hauberg Estate
The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m. Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
ourquadcities.com
Get into the ‘spirit’ of Fright Night in the Park
Bring out of the whole family for some frightfully fabulous fun!. Join Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Goodwill of the Heartland for a ghoulishly good time at Fright Night in the Park. Enjoy DJ Jeff James spinning the tunes, goodie bags, trick-or-treating, live entertainment and much more. Fright Night in the Park is Thursday, October 27, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, located at 101 17th St., Rock Island.
ourquadcities.com
Affordable Metal plans ribbon cutting, tours in Muscatine
Affordable Metal Manufacturing will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 303 Cleveland St., Muscatine. Refreshments and tours will be available after the ceremony. Affordable Metal manufactures cut-to-length roll-formed metal for roofing, side walls, and trim. Its customers are agricultural, residential, and light-commercial markets.
ourquadcities.com
Turkey Trot races back into Muscatine
It’s never a ‘fowl’ time when you race in the Turkey Trot!. Join runners and walkers from all over the QCA at the 2022 Muscatine Turkey Trot. The three-mile ‘predict your time’ race allows the competition runner, novice jogger and avid walker to participate equally in the event. Winners in each age group for finishing closest to their predicted time earn a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, maximum of one turkey per family. Male and female divisions for all ages include:
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Coffee Hound
Beth Aronson, co-owner of the Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Watch the video above to learn more or visit their website and Facebook page.
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
ourquadcities.com
Halloween shows coming to Redstone Room
The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week. First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport. This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music...
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
ourquadcities.com
‘White Rose’ multimedia presentation now free at Figge
Thanks to an anonymous donor, the special multimedia presentation about the White Rose Friday night at the Figge is now free. The Davenport-based German American Heritage Center & Museum announced the good news late Thursday afternoon. Holocaust expert Jud Newborn will present “Speaking Truth to Power” at the John Deere Auditorium at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
4 new businesses open in remodeled century-old LeClaire building
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — LeClaire's retail sector is growing with the addition of four new stores just off the downtown strip. A LeClaire couple recently bought the century-old red brick building at 423 Cody Road and restored it for businesses to move into the new suites. The building was...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
ourquadcities.com
QC native is a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree
L’Oreal is one of the most famous name brands for women on the planet. A woman from the Quad Cities is honored as a 2022 L’Oreal Women of Worth winner and owes it all to a magazine she started over 10 years ago. Out of all honorees, Jasmine...
977wmoi.com
Beloved Veterinarian Played Santa for Decades
Dr. Vird Odell Cudd had as many vocations as Forrest Gump, working as a circus performer, professor, veterinarian, would-be sheriff, philanthropist and elephant caretaker, but his favorite role by far was Santa Claus. When the colorful longtime Monmouth resident died in 1964 at the age of 88, “Doc” Cudd was...
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
