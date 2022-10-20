ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

More rain and snow coming

We're looking at more snow and rain, with a freeze warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. Convective rain and mountain snow showers have been increasing Saturday afternoon. Snow showers continue to fall over the Oregon Cascades and the Northern Blue Mountains above 4,500 feet. We're expecting additional snow accumulations in these areas of at least a few more inches.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Rain tonight, snow in the morning

Wind-driven rain is likely all night. With lows dipping to the mid-20s to mid-30s, some areas may see snow on the ground by Saturday morning. Saturday promises to be a windy, rainy and cold day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with gusty westerly winds. Showers will taper off after midnight, but with lows dropping below freezing for just about everyone, we may see some more snow by Sunday morning.
KTVZ

Record fish caught in Oregon

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest

MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Court records show Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest. Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement saying that they are working to drop legal charges and move forward. Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy