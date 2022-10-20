ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man, police officer accused of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Police Arrest 3 People For Guns And Drugs

Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

1 dead following accident on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following an accident on William Street on Thursday night. Buffalo police are still investigating the incident, where a 61-year-old Buffalo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on William Street, when he struck a concrete railroad bridge and a sand barrel. Investigators...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
TONAWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy