Buffalo Police investigating shooting with multiple victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot. Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets. Detectives say two males were shot in the leg. Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they...
Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey and Kermit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. He...
UPD says it has ‘made significant progress in identifying individuals involved’ in Ellicott stabbing
UPD said in a statement that it has “made significant progress in identifying individuals involved” in a fatal stabbing that took place outside of the Ellicott complex Friday evening. Police declined to disclose any further information about the individuals involved. It remains unclear what that “progress” entails or...
Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
Why pastors want concealed carry in houses of worship
A temporary victory for two local pastors who filed a lawsuit against New York State’s new gun law.
Man shot multiple times on Genesee Street Friday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is recovering after being shot multiple times Friday night. Around 9 p.m. officers were called to the 1800 block of Genesee Street on reports of a shooting. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man with...
Two West Seneca men arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that two West Seneca men were arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
West Seneca man, police officer accused of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 […]
Family of UB stabbing victim seeking answers, justice
Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo State College student, was a victim that lost his life after being stabbed on University at Buffalo's North Campus on Friday.
Buffalo Police Arrest 3 People For Guns And Drugs
Officers with the Buffalo Police Department arrested three people for possessing guns and drugs. Police executed a search warrant on Duerstein Street in Buffalo. The three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found during the search. Officers discovered small amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. They also found a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch, according to WIVB Channel 4.
North Tonawanda Police Department receives grant for equipment needs
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Thursday, state assemblyman Bill Conrad was in North Tonawanda to announce new funding for the city police department. That $125,000 grant will include security upgrades to police headquarters, new mounted radar units, a swat truck computer, and improvements to the police department's gun range.
1 dead following accident on William Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following an accident on William Street on Thursday night. Buffalo police are still investigating the incident, where a 61-year-old Buffalo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on William Street, when he struck a concrete railroad bridge and a sand barrel. Investigators...
Beware of car thefts on the rise in East Aurora
Authorities are warning people about a wave of stolen cars in East Aurora. They posted a statement on Facebook today, saying they responded to three additional reports of stolen vehicles on Saturday.
Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
Missing: Town of tonawanda Police looking for woman
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person. Laurie A. Storms, 59, was last seen at her home in the Town of Tonawanda and is said to have left around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Storms has...
Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member
A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking and stabbing a family member in February 2021.
Williamsville man sentenced for harassment, co-defendant faces trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Williamsville man was sentenced to three-years probation Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second d degree on Aug. 4, 2022. As part of his plea, he was issued a final no-contact order of […]
