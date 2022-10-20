Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
20 Greatest T20 Players: 15-11 | Counting down the best Twenty20 cricketers ever
Here are the men ranked 15-11 on The Sporting News' countdown of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time. They include a talismanic leader who arguably made the format what it is today thanks to a game-changing tournament win. Meanwhile, there’s one bowling magician who Ravi Bopara things we have...
F1 United States Grand Prix 2022 live: Highlights and analysis as Max Verstappen goes in search of Formula One history in Austin
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will head into the 2022 United States Grand Prix looking to make history, though it was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed top spot in qualifying yesterday and will start from the front in Austin, Texas on race day. The Spaniard saved his best for last as...
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
