Sporting News

Overtime Elite, explained: Best players, salaries, schedule & more for professional basketball league

Overtime Elite is back for its second season, kicking off the new year with an exciting tournament in Atlanta starting on Thursday, Oct. 20. To get the new season underway, OTE teams are hosting some of the most talented young high school players in the country for a slate of exhibition showcase games where fans will get to see the likes of Bronny James, Jared McCain, the Boozer twins, and many more.
Sporting News

How did Kawhi Leonard play in his return game? Clippers forward shows no signs of rust in win over Lakers

Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to the LA Clippers lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season. Leonard hadn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Clippers' run to the Western Conference semifinals in 2021 and in his first game back, the 31-year-old showed no signs of rust in the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Lakers — their eighth-straight win over their local rivals.
Sporting News

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
Sporting News

Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis

After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
The Associated Press

Pats offense could look similar, even if QB Jones returns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback. Two other players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season going 2-0 as the starter. Zappe’s success hasn’t created a legitimate controversy, with Jones possibly healthy enough to return Monday night against Chicago from the ankle injury he suffered late in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore. “I think it feels pretty good,” Jones said. “Just trying to work through all the stuff being able to play in an NFL football game. I want to be able to go out there and help the team. Once I’m there, I’m there.”
Sporting News

Ranking every major debut with new teams: John Wall, Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons & more headline wild NBA opening week

Donovan Mitchell donning a Cavs jersey. Dejounte Murray rocking the Hawks red. Rudy Gobert swatting shots as the Timberwolves center. Opening week always provides some added intrigue with plenty of new faces in new places making their official debuts. While the three aforementioned All-Stars headlined the NBA musical chairs, they...
