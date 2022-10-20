ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Baltimore.

The Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School volleyball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on October 20, 2022, 12:45:00.

Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School
Dunbar High School
October 20, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts volleyball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on October 20, 2022, 12:45:00.

Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts
Woodlawn High School
October 20, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School volleyball team will have a game with Dunbar High School on October 20, 2022, 13:46:00.

Mergenthaler Vo-Technical High School
Dunbar High School
October 20, 2022
13:46:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts volleyball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts
Woodlawn High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Reach volleyball team will have a game with Reginald F Lewis High School on October 20, 2022, 12:20:00.

Reach
Reginald F Lewis High School
October 20, 2022
12:20:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

